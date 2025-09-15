Trump Vows DC National Emergency Over ICE Clash

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump announced on Monday that he would call a national emergency and federalize Washington, DC, following Mayor Muriel Bowser's statement that its police would not cooperate with Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The dispute centers on info about undocumented individuals, with Trump’s threat seen as federal overreach; over 2,000 troops now patrol DC.

Trump’s remarks follow mass protests over his National Guard deployment, which he claims ended crime in DC, calling the city “booming” with “virtually no crime.”

Trump blamed "Radical Left Democrats" for pressuring Bowser to inform the government about the non-cooperation with ICE, adding that if the police halted cooperation with ICE, "Crime would come roaring back."

He added, "To the people and businesses of Washington, D.C., DON’T WORRY, I AM WITH YOU, AND WON’T ALLOW THIS TO HAPPEN. I’ll call a National Emergency, and Federalize, if necessary!!!"

Trump placed DC police under federal control and deployed ICE agents to patrol the streets, with no clear end to their mission.

Politico reported that Trump’s emergency security order in DC was set to expire on September 10, after Congress chose not to extend it.

On August 11, Trump declared a public safety emergency, deploying troops and federalizing DC police, vowing to expand the crackdown to cities like New York and Chicago.

House leaders won't bring an extension vote, and Democrats can block any Republican attempt to do so, congressional sources told Politico.

Since the deployment, Attorney General Pamela Bondi reported that law enforcement in Washington detained 2,120 individuals and seized 214 illegal firearms.

The measures triggered strong backlash, with DC Mayor Bowser accusing Trump of overreach. Protests erupted, and the DC attorney general sued, citing violations of the Home Rule and Posse Comitatus Acts.