Araqchi in Doha: Iran Stands with Qatar Against “Israeli” Aggression

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi declared his country’s solidarity with Qatar and the broader Muslim world, denouncing the “Israeli” entity as a scourge destabilizing the region.

“I am in Doha with a clear message from the Iranian people: Iran stands with Qatar and indeed all Muslim brothers and sisters, particularly against the scourge that is terrorizing the region,” Araqchi wrote on his X account Monday.

The Iranian diplomat arrived in Doha to participate in a ministerial meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation [OIC] convened in response to the “Israeli” entity’s recent strike on the Qatari capital.

On the sidelines, Araqchi held talks with counterparts from Pakistan, Somalia, Egypt, Iraq, Qatar and Lebanon.

The OIC meeting served as a prelude to the Islamic-Arab summit scheduled for September 15.

The September 9 “Israeli” strike targeted Hamas leadership in Doha, an escalation that has drawn sharp international condemnation.

Hamas confirmed the deaths of five members, including the son of senior official Khalil Al-Hayya. A Qatari security officer was also killed in the attack.