Lula Praises Bolsonaro’s “Historic” Conviction, Tells Trump Brazil’s Democracy Is Non-Negotiable

By Staff, Agencies

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva welcomed the Supreme Court’s “historic” ruling against former president Jair Bolsonaro, rejecting US criticism and stressing that Brazil’s democracy will not be compromised.

Bolsonaro was sentenced last week to 27 years and three months in prison after being convicted of plotting a coup to remain in power following his 2022 election defeat.

Seven of his allies — including the former navy chief Adm. Almir Garnier Santos, three four-star army generals, and the former head of Brazil’s intelligence service — also received prison terms.

Lula dismissed objections raised by Washington, saying he was proud of the ruling and describing Bolsonaro’s failed coup attempt as “an effort to subvert the popular will at the ballot box”.

“The judgment was the result of proceedings carried out in accordance with Brazil’s 1988 Constitution, enacted after two decades of struggle against a military dictatorship,” Lula explained.

He noted that investigations uncovered assassination plots against him, the vice president, and a Supreme Court justice, as well as a draft decree aimed at annulling the 2022 election results.

According to Lula, the verdict “safeguards” Brazil’s institutions and the democratic rule of law.

Former US president Donald Trump, a close ally of Bolsonaro, condemned the ruling as “a terrible thing” and “very bad for Brazil”.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio went further, denouncing Bolsonaro’s trial as a “witch hunt” and warning that Washington would “respond accordingly,” including with possible sanctions against Brazil.

Lula shot back, saying that US pressure undermines a two-century-long bilateral relationship: “President Trump, we remain open to negotiating anything that can bring mutual benefits. But Brazil’s democracy and sovereignty are not on the table”.

While fresh US tariffs could cost Brazil tens of thousands of jobs, officials argue the economy will withstand the pressure thanks to its robust trade ties with partners like China.

Meanwhile, American consumers are already paying higher prices for Brazilian imports, including coffee, amid global shortages.