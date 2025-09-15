Please Wait...

Loyal to the Pledge

Iran Proposes UN Resolution to Ban Attacks on Nuclear Sites After 'Israeli,' US Strikes

12 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s atomic energy chief Mohammad Eslami announced that Tehran has submitted a resolution to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) calling for a global ban on military attacks against nuclear installations.

Speaking ahead of the IAEA’s 69th General Conference in Vienna, Eslami condemned recent "Israeli" and US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities as violations of international law and examples of “double standards” by the agency.

"Israel’s" June 13 assault and subsequent US bombings of Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan killed hundreds, including senior commanders and scientists, prompting Iran’s parliament to suspend all cooperation with the IAEA.

Eslami said the resolution’s importance lies in formally registering opposition to such attacks, even if it fails to pass.

“Its rejection would itself expose a fundamental violation of the UN Charter,” he argued, adding that several states aligned with Iran support the initiative.

The IAEA General Conference runs from September 15–19 in Vienna.

