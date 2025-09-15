- Home
China Slams US Naval Provocation Against Venezuela, Warns of Regional Destabilization
By Staff, Agencies
China on Monday condemned the recent deployment of US forces near Venezuela, saying it “seriously undermines” regional peace and violates international law. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian urged Washington to stop interfering in Venezuela’s internal affairs.
The criticism follows an incident Friday when the US destroyer USS Jason Dunham intercepted the Venezuelan tuna vessel Carmen Rosa within Venezuela’s Exclusive Economic Zone.
Armed personnel reportedly occupied the boat for eight hours, cutting communications and halting the work of nine fishermen.
Caracas denounced the move as an “illegal and hostile provocation,” with the Bolivarian military tracking the incident in real time.
Officials accused Washington of using “grotesque and disproportionate” force to provoke conflict in the Caribbean and revive its failed regime-change agenda.
