Hamas Blasts Trump’s Claims as ‘Zionist Propaganda’

By Staff, Agencies

Hamas has sharply rebuked US President Donald Trump for his "blatant bias" and "glaring double standards" in his recent warnings to the resistance movement, as "Israeli" forces intensify their ground offensive in Gaza City.

In a statement issued Tuesday morning, Hamas responded to Trump's Monday post on Truth Social, where he claimed to have read reports that the group had relocated "Israeli" captives above ground in Gaza to use them as "human shields" against the "Israeli" assault.

Trump described the alleged move as a "human atrocity" and warned that it would mean "ALL 'BETS' ARE OFF," urging the immediate release of all captives.

Hamas dismissed the claims as "Zionist propaganda," arguing that Trump's focus ignores the broader context of "Israel's" genocidal war.

"The US government is fully aware that it is 'Israeli' Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who has thwarted all attempts to negotiate the release of captives and to halt the brutal genocide occurring in Gaza," the Hamas statement read.

It further stated that the "ongoing systematic destruction and fascist extermination campaign targeting Gaza City" directly endangers the lives of any "Israeli" captive, placing responsibility on Netanyahu's terrorist agenda.

Hamas also strongly slammed the international community’s failure to stop "Israel’s" war crimes in the Gaza Strip.

The movement’s statement came as "Israel" pressed ahead with its aggression against Gaza City, demolishing its high-rise buildings and forcefully displacing their residents.

Hamas said the fascist "Israeli" army’s brutal aggression against Gaza City constitutes a full-fledged crime of ethnic cleansing and genocide.

It added that the occupation entity continues to commit such crimes amid glaring international inaction and lack of decisive will on the part of the international community to stop them and hold their perpetrators accountable.

Hamas stressed that "Israel’s" crimes will fail to weaken the resolve of Palestinians, who will continue their resistance and make the occupying entity pay dearly for its horrific crimes.

Hamas warned that "Israel’s" war criminal prime minister bears full responsibility for the fate of captives held in Gaza, and he will not succeed in releasing them through his criminal policies.