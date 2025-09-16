“Israeli” Night Raid Injures 12 Civilians, Mostly Women and Children, in Nabatieh

By Al-Ahed News

In yet another blatant breach of Lebanese sovereignty, “Israeli” warplanes launched a brutal airstrike late Monday on the southern city of Nabatieh, wounding 12 civilians — the majority of them women and children.

The attack, which targeted the Kassar Zaatar area in Nabatieh, has drawn condemnation for its indiscriminate nature and devastating impact on civilians.

According to the Emergency Operations Center at Lebanon’s Ministry of Public Health, the final casualty toll includes four children, two of whom are in critical condition and seven women.

The National News Agency confirmed the strike, describing scenes of chaos and destruction as emergency crews struggled to rescue and treat the wounded.

In a separate assault, an “Israeli” drone targeted the town of Yater, also in southern Lebanon. While no injuries were reported in that incident, it resulted in significant material damage and further inflamed tensions.

These attacks come amid escalating hostilities along the Lebanese-“Israeli” border, despite a US-brokered ceasefire agreement reached between the apartheid “Israeli” entity and the Lebanese government in November of last year.

Since that agreement, Israel has repeatedly violated the terms of the ceasefire through continued military aggression and incursions into Lebanese territory — a pattern that has sparked outrage among Lebanese citizens and international observers alike.

As Lebanon continues to grapple with political, economic and humanitarian crises, these unprovoked assaults represent not only a threat to national security but also a flagrant challenge to Lebanon’s sovereignty and right to self-determination.