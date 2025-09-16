Please Wait...

Arab-Islamic Summit Condemns ’Israeli’ Strike on Doha

9 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

Leaders of Arab and Islamic countries warn that "Israel’s" recent strikes on Doha were a serious threat to regional peace and stability.

In their final statement, participants at the Arab-Islamic emergency summit, which was held in the Qatari capital on Monday, strongly condemned "Israel’s" airstrikes attempting to target Hamas leaders on September 9.

The Doha statement called "upon all states to take all possible legal and effective measures to prevent 'Israel' from continuing its actions against the Palestinian people.”

It said all countries should review “diplomatic and economic relations” with the "Israeli" entity and initiate legal proceedings against it.

The statement said the "Israeli" attack was a “cowardly act of aggression” and a flagrant violation of Qatari sovereignty, which was carried out against a “neutral venue for international mediation.”

It commended Doha’s diplomatic role and expressed support for the mediation efforts led by Qatar, Egypt, and the United States to halt "Israel’s" war on Gaza.

The participants at the Doha summit reiterated their full and unwavering solidarity with Qatar and rejected "Israel’s" repeated threats of future attacks.

They said the "Israeli" strikes were meant to undermine Qatar’s mediation efforts and disrupt attempts to reach a ceasefire in Gaza.

The final communiqué also reaffirmed broad support for the Palestinian cause and condemned “Israeli” actions in the Gaza Strip. It said "Israel’s" policies in Gaza have resulted in an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe.

The Arab and Islamic leaders expressed their firm opposition to any "Israeli" attempts to forcibly displace Palestinians or carry out ethnic cleansing, slamming any plans to annex occupied Palestinian land.

They underscored the need for an immediate halt to the "Israeli" occupation of Palestinian territories and called for international accountability and an end to "Israel’s" impunity under international law.

The Doha statement said Arab and Islamic nations have a common destiny and collective security.

Leaders from the 57-member Organization of Islamic Cooperation [OIC] and the 22-member Arab League attended the Doha summit.

 

