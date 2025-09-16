Spain Halts €700 Million Arms Deal With “Israel”, Condemns Genocide in Gaza

By Staff, Agencies

Spain has scrapped a massive weapons contract worth nearly €700 million with “Israel”, citing the regime’s ongoing genocide against the people of Gaza.

The deal, canceled on Monday, would have supplied Spain with “Israeli”-designed rocket launchers produced by Elbit Systems. Madrid also terminated another contract worth €287 million for anti-tank missile launchers licensed from an “Israeli” firm.

The decision follows Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s pledge last week to enshrine into law a ban on all military equipment sales or purchases involving “Israel” over its brutal Gaza offensive.

Sanchez further called for “Israel” to be barred from international sports competitions, echoing global demands for accountability. He voiced admiration for thousands of demonstrators who disrupted the final stage of Spain’s world-famous Vuelta a España cycling race in protest of the “Israeli” entity’s crimes.

Tensions between Madrid and the Israeli regime have steadily escalated, with Spain emerging as one of Europe’s strongest critics of the Gaza genocide. Sanchez recently unveiled sweeping measures aimed at confronting “Israel’s” atrocities, including:

A travel ban on individuals complicit in genocide, human rights abuses and war crimes in Gaza.

An embargo on goods produced in illegal “Israeli” settlements in occupied Palestine.

He also blasted Europe’s double standards, contrasting its muted reaction to Gaza with its response to the Ukraine war. Sanchez called the silence over “Israel’s” assault “a catastrophic failure” and described it as “one of the darkest chapters in international relations of the 21st century”.

Since November 2023, Spain has suspended arms export licenses to “Israel,” warning that such sales risk violating international humanitarian law.

Madrid is also pressing the European Union to suspend its EU-“Israel” Association Agreement, arguing that “Israel’s” Gaza genocide violates the pact’s human rights clause.