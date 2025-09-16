Trump Unaware of Minnesota Democrat’s Assassination

By Staff, Agencies

In response to a question about why he did not order flags lowered to half-staff to honor Melissa Hortman, the Democratic speaker of the Minnesota House of Representatives who was assassinated alongside her husband this summer, Donald Trump initially said he was “not familiar” with the case.

The question came up during a briefing in the Oval Office on Monday, in light of the president’s order last week to lower flags in response to the killing of rightwing activist Charlie Kirk.

Trump was pressed on why he and Republicans continued cast blame the left for a rise in political violence when elected officials and activists from both parties have been targets.

The exchange began when the reporter asked about the tributes paid by the White House to Kirk, the founder of the conservative youth activist group Turning Point USA and a close ally of the president and his family.

Asked why flags weren’t lowered after Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman was assassinated, Trump said he wasn’t aware of the incident but would have done so “if somebody had asked.” He added that such requests are common and “oftentimes you have to say no, because it would be a lot of lowering.”

After Kirk was fatally shot at Utah Valley University, Trump and conservatives blamed Democrats, vowing to crack down on left-wing groups they claim support political violence.

While mourning Kirk, Republicans have mostly ignored recent attacks on Democrats, including the killings, assaults, and threats targeting Hortman, Shapiro, Pelosi, and Whitmer.

At a Capitol Hill vigil for Kirk, Rep. Tom Emmer condemned recent political violence, including the killing of Hortman and the shooting of another Democratic lawmaker.

Trump, who survived two assassination attempts during the 2024 presidential campaign, denied on Monday that he had blamed just “one side” before accusing the “radical left” of causing “tremendous violence”.

“The radical left really has caused a lot of problems for this country,” he said. “I really think they hate our country.”

Earlier on Monday, hosting Kirk’s podcast, VP JD Vance called for “unity” but blamed Democrats, dismissing the idea that political violence is a “both sides problem.”

During the lengthy episode, Vance made no reference to Hortman or other acts of political violence, such as the 6 January assault on the US Capitol.

Vance warned of a rising far-left “lunatic fringe” and pledged to dismantle institutions he says fuel domestic violence and terrorism.