Ireland Defies EU Silence, Demands Sanctions on “Israel” Over Gaza Genocide

By Staff, Agencies

Ireland has stepped up pressure within the European Union, calling for sanctions on “Israel” over its genocidal war in Gaza.

Irish Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Simon Harris urged EU counterparts to sign a joint letter demanding swift punitive measures against the apartheid “Israeli” entity.

According to Irish broadcaster RTE, Harris told fellow ministers that “sufficient pressure must be applied to the ‘Israeli’ government to change its course and meet its obligations under international law”.

The initiative seeks to overcome resistance within the bloc and compel the EU’s top diplomat, Kaja Kallas, to act decisively.

The move comes as European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen described the situation in Gaza as “unacceptable”.

She called for sanctions against “Israel’s” extremist officials and violent settlers, pledging that Brussels would freeze bilateral support and push to suspend parts of the EU-“Israel” trade agreement.

Several EU states—including Ireland, Spain, Sweden, Denmark and the Netherlands—have demanded the suspension of trade privileges, while others led by Germany, Hungary and the Czech Republic continue to shield “Israel” from accountability.

Mounting global outrage reflects the catastrophic toll of “Israel’s” US-backed assault on Gaza, which has left nearly 65,000 Palestinians martyred, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

With Madrid, Dublin and others openly breaking ranks, pressure is intensifying on the EU to finally confront “Israel” over its genocide and end decades of impunity.