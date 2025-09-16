Iran Blames US Unilateralism, ‘Israeli’ Aggression

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Iran is the victim of the US's cruel unilateralism and the dangerous adventures of the Zionist entity, calling for cooperation and synergy among developing countries in multilateral formats.

Araghchi delivered his speech at the opening ceremony of the conference on Iran and the Economic Cooperation Organization [ECO] in Tehran.

"In the last two years, our region and the world have witnessed major challenges, including unprecedented, blatant and brazen violations of international law and the UN Charter by the 'Israel' under the support of some world powers," Araghchi said in this summit.

The Foreign Minister wen on saying, "Today the world is facing unbridled unilateralism. This worrying trend has made the international order more fragile, and the stability and maintenance of regional and global peace and security face serious challenges."

"On the other hand, this situation has doubled the importance and strengthening of existing multilateral mechanisms and the creation of multilateral cooperation coalitions and organizations," Araghchi stated.

Cooperation and synergy among developing countries in multilateral formats is no longer an option, but a necessity, the Iranian top diplomat stressed.

Describing Iran as the victim of the US's cruel unilateralism and the dangerous adventures of the Zionist entity, he reminded that however, Iran has not ignored its duties and responsibilities as an active, serious, and influential actor in the field of multilateral and regional economic and development relations.

He went on to say, "The ECO organization can become a successful model of multilateral economic cooperation between neighboring countries."

"Member states are now aware of the value of ECO. A structure with such a long history is an undeniable added value for all of us. What we need now is to decide to move collectively to achieve a desirable ECO," he said.

Iran believes that ECO can and should play a leading and effective role in shaping a new economic architecture in the region. An architecture that is based on the principles of partnership, mutual respect and common interests, he added.