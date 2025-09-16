Please Wait...

Iran’s Security Chief in Riyadh for Talks

folder_openIran access_time 6 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran, Ali Larijani, arrived in Riyadh on Tuesday with senior foreign aides to hold talks with Saudi leaders, including the defense minister, focusing on strengthening bilateral ties and boosting economic cooperation.

The trip marks the continuation of diplomatic exchanges between Iran and Saudi Arabia following Saudi Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman’s visit to Tehran earlier this year.

Mohammad Ali Bek, Assistant for Persian Gulf Affairs at Iran’s Foreign Ministry, and Ali Bagheri Kani, Iran’s Deputy for Foreign Policy at the Supreme National Security Council, are accompanying Larijani in his Riyadh visit.

The delegation will meet with top Saudi officials, including the defense minister, to discuss broadening economic cooperation and enhancing bilateral relations.

This visit represents the third stop in Larijani’s regional diplomatic tour; he previously visited Baghdad and Beirut last month to strengthen regional dialogue and collaboration.

Iran Tehran riyadh economic cooperation bilateral ties SaudiArabia

