Iran, Allies Push to Shield Nuclear Sites

By Staff, Agencies

Iran and five partner states tabled a draft resolution at the IAEA urging a ban on all attacks or threats against safeguarded nuclear facilities.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei announced that Iran, along with China, Russia, Venezuela, Nicaragua, and Belarus, has submitted a draft resolution titled “Prohibition of all forms of attack and threats of attack against nuclear sites and facilities under IAEA safeguards.”

"To defend the integrity of the NPT, Iran along with China, Russia, Venezuela, Nicaragua and Belarus have submitted a draft resolution on "Prohibition of all forms of attack and threats of attack against nuclear sites and facilities under #IAEA safeguards"," Baghaei wrote on X on Tuesday.

"As our draft reconfirms, all countries enjoy 'inalienable right to develop nuclear energy for peaceful purposes' and are 'entitled to effective guarantees against any attack or threat of attack',” he added.

"It also reaffirms that all States must refrain from attacking or threatening to attack peaceful nuclear facilities in other countries," the senior Iranian diplomat continued.

Hi concluded by saying that these principles must be upheld; it is high time that the international community acted firmly to prevent the normalization of lawlessness.

Iran condemns "Israeli" and US-backed attacks on its nuclear sites, calling them threats to global security and the IAEA’s credibility.

Tehran, backed by anti-unilateralist states, asserts peaceful nuclear activity as a sovereign NPT right. Its proposed resolution aims to push the IAEA and member states to oppose military threats against monitored nuclear sites.