UN Commission Accuses ’Israel’ of Gaza Genocide

By Staff, Agencies

A United Nations commission has for the first time concluded that "Israel" is committing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza, accusing the entity’s top leadership of incitement to genocide in what it described as the “most authoritative UN finding to date.”

In a 72-page report released Tuesday, the UN Human Rights Council’s Independent International Commission of Inquiry found that "Israel" had carried out “four genocidal acts” since October 7, 2023. These included mass killings, inflicting “serious bodily and mental harm,” deliberately creating conditions of life aimed at destroying Palestinians “in whole or in part,” and measures intended to prevent births.

According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, nearly 65,000 Palestinians have been martyred since the genocide began, most of them women and children.

"Israel" dismissed the findings, calling them “false and distorted.”

The Trump administration has consistently supported "Israel", pulling the US out of the council during Trump’s first and second terms.

The inquiry documented widespread claiming of civilians, including children, medics, journalists, and aid workers, in both safe zones and protected sites such as hospitals, schools, and religious buildings.

The January 2024 claiming of 5-year-old Hind Rajab and her family was cited as evidence of IOF deliberately targeting civilians, including children holding white flags.

According to the commission, the IOF also used wide-impact munitions despite knowing the high civilian toll, targeting Palestinians “collectively due to their identity as Palestinians.”

The report accused "Israel" of weaponizing deprivation by blocking essential supplies. After an 11-week siege, limited aid resumed under a US-"Israeli"-backed foundation, during which hundreds of starving Palestinians were martyred seeking relief.

In August, famine was declared in Gaza, affecting over 500,000. The UN called limited aid a “facade” hiding a strategy of starvation.

The inquiry found "Israel’s" actions showed intent to destroy future Palestinian generations, citing child malnutrition, stunted development, and newborn starvation.

“The essence of childhood has been destroyed in Gaza,” a doctor quoted in the report said.

The commission found the IOF committed sexual and gender-based violence as collective punishment, including rape and torture.

The report implicated Netanyahu, Herzog, and Gallant in inciting genocide from October 7, 2023, citing their actions as evidence of intent to destroy Palestinians in Gaza

A press release accompanying the report urged states to act, saying, “The genocide in Gaza is unfolding in real time. The world must act now to stop the killing, to protect the Palestinian people, and to uphold its obligations to prevent and punish the crime of genocide.”