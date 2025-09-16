Gaza Death Toll Rises: 17 Martyred Since Dawn

By Staff, Agencies

Medical sources in Gaza reported that at least 17 Palestinians were martyred in intense "Israeli" airstrikes on Gaza City since the early hours of Tuesday.

The southern parts of Gaza City, specifically Tel al-Hawa and the Zaytoun neighborhood, have reportedly come under heavy bombardment. Meanwhile, "Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] detonated booby-trapped armored vehicles among residential homes near the Sheikh Radwan pool.

Additionally, the occupation is reportedly advancing from several directions, notably the southern, northeastern, and northwestern sectors of Gaza City.

The occupation committed multiple massacres in northern Gaza. One airstrike targeted the home of the Zaqout family in the General Security area, martyring eight Palestinians and injuring over 40 others. Several others remain missing.

The IOF also bombed a residential block in Bani Amer Quarter in the Daraj neighborhood, as well as homes in the Sabra neighborhood and Shawwa Square in Daraj.

This comes as part of "Israel's" broader destruction campaign in Gaza City, which has seen over 1,500 buildings destroyed in the past month. High-rises have also been specifically targeted, with dozens being destroyed in the past week, including al-Ghafri Tower, which housed Al Mayadeen's Gaza bureau.

At dawn Tuesday, heavy airstrikes and artillery shelling struck the central governorate, particularly Deir al-Balah, where multiple massacres were reported, and several residential blocks were leveled.

One strike targeted a residential apartment belonging to the Tamraz family in the Deir al-Balah camp, leading to the martyrdom of three Palestinians and several injuries.

On Monday alone, more than 62 Palestinians were martyred due to continued "Israeli" airstrikes across the Strip. In Sheikh Radwan, the IOF deployed a booby-trapped robotic vehicle to demolish residential homes.

Despite the intensity of the attacks and the destruction of residential areas, many residents are choosing to remain in Gaza City. Reports stated that with no safe alternatives, civilians are refusing to leave, even as the occupation intensifies efforts to forcibly displace them.