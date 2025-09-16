“Israel” Launches Full-Scale Gaza City Assault as UN Confirms Genocide

By Staff, Agencies

“Israel” has begun a large-scale ground offensive on Gaza City, with the entity’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announcing that tens of thousands of troops from multiple divisions have pushed into the besieged Palestinian capital.

The move marks what the “Israeli” army called a “new stage” in its war, with tanks, artillery and explosive-laden remote-controlled vehicles deployed deep into civilian neighborhoods.

Palestinian outlets reported heavy bombardment across Tel Al-Hawa and Rimal, where “Israeli” forces detonated armored carriers packed with explosives, targeting densely populated areas under the pretext of striking Hamas positions.

Netanyahu declared the operation at the opening of his corruption trial, asking to be excused from testimony due to “important things happening”.

Families of hostages held in Gaza, meanwhile, staged a late-night protest outside his residence in Al-Quds [“Jerusalem”], warning that the offensive puts their loved ones in mortal danger.

The onslaught has triggered massive displacement. According to the “Israeli” military, more than 350,000 Palestinians have already fled, while spokesperson Avichay Adraee ordered civilians to evacuate immediately or “risk their lives”.

UNICEF has sounded the alarm that 450,000 children in Gaza City are already traumatized, starving, and without medical care, warning that further escalation will “multiply children’s suffering exponentially”.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry condemned the “failure” of international diplomacy, urging urgent intervention to halt “Israel’s” genocide.

The UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry confirmed on Tuesday that “Israel” has indeed committed genocide in Gaza, carrying out four of the five genocidal acts defined under the 1948 Genocide Convention — killing, causing serious bodily and mental harm, deliberately creating conditions of life to destroy Palestinians and measures to prevent births.

“The Commission finds that ‘Israel’ is responsible for the commission of genocide in Gaza,” said Navi Pillay, chair of the inquiry. “It is clear that there is an intent to destroy the Palestinians in Gaza”.

As international outrage mounts, Luxembourg announced it will join other European nations in recognizing a Palestinian state at the upcoming UN General Assembly. Spain escalated its confrontation with the “Israeli” entity by summoning its ambassador, after Foreign Minister Gideon Saar smeared Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez as an “antisemite” for questioning why Russia was banned from international sports over Ukraine, but “Israel” remains despite its invasion and genocide in Gaza.

UNICEF, European governments and Palestinian authorities are now calling for decisive global action to stop “Israel’s” crimes, as the death toll and destruction in Gaza City continue to mount under relentless “Israeli” bombardment and invasion.