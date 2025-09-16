Full Speech of Shiekh Qassem on Prophet Mohamad’s [PBUH] Birth Anniv. and Islamic Unity Week

Translated by Al-Ahed News, Hezbollah Media Relations

The full speech of Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem at the central festival marking the birth anniversary of the Noble Messenger, Prophet Mohammad [PBUH], and the Islamic Unity Week, held in the Sayyed Mohammad Baqir aA-Sadr Hall at Imam Mahdi High School in Beirut’s southern suburb [Dahiyeh] on September 10, 2025.

In the Name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

All praise is due to Allah, the Lord of the worlds. Peace and blessings be upon the noblest of creation—our Master, our Beloved, our Leader, Abu al-Qasim Muhammad—and upon his pure and virtuous household, his chosen and righteous companions, and upon all the prophets and the righteous until the Day of Judgment.

May peace and Allah’s mercy and blessings be upon you.

Today we celebrate the birth anniversary of the Noble Prophet Muhammad [peace be upon him and his family], marking 1,500 Hijri years since his birth. This Noble Prophet is a great divine blessing that encompassed all of humanity.

Allah the Exalted says: “Indeed, Allah has done the believers a [great] favor by raising a messenger from among them—reciting to them His revelations, purifying them, and teaching them the Book and wisdom.” [Ali ‘Imran, 164]

This divine blessing is what has guided us toward righteousness, uprightness, and adherence to the path of truth. It is also what bestows upon our lives happiness in this world and happiness in the Hereafter.

We are before an exceptional man, a great divinely sent Prophet, the Master of all prophets and messengers, the master of all humanity. He is the foremost among all creation, especially humankind. He is the infallible one whom Allah the Exalted entrusted to convey to us the message of heaven—that is, Islam.

Our Messenger Muhammad [PBUH] carried the truth from Allah the Exalted. Allah Almighty says: “As for those who believe, do good, and have faith in what has been revealed to Muhammad—which is the truth from their Lord—He will absolve them of their sins and improve their condition.” [Muhammad, 2]

This is the truth from Allah the Exalted. We are in need of a source, a foundation, a reference to which we can return in order to guide our lives and to know how to deal with this world. This truth is Islam, from Allah the Exalted, through our Prophet Mohammad [PBUH].

This Noble Prophet is pure mercy; he is a mercy to all the worlds. Allah the Exalted says: “We have sent you [O Prophet] only as a mercy for the whole world.” [Al-Anbiya, 107].

And he said about himself: “I am a gifted mercy.” This mercy is what gives, strengthens resolve, and helps the human being to engage positively with life.

O Messenger of Allah [PBUH], you are the one who illuminated the path for us. You are the one who opened before us the gates of virtue. You are the one who taught us how to be believers in the law of Allah the Exalted, steadfast upon the path of life. You are the one who trained us in morals, who instilled in us benevolence, who taught us how to be with our Creator—to always and at every moment draw from Him, remember Him, love Him, turn to Him, and live with Him in our lives—so that we may be righteous believers.

Praise be to Allah, who blessed us with Muhammad [PBUH], who made us know the truth through Muhammad [PBUH], and who granted us a great mercy for all the worlds. Muhammad is the master of humankind, the master of the messengers, the master of upbringing, morals, faith, and righteousness. Praise be to Allah for this great blessing.

You know that Muslims have long differed on the date of the Prophet’s birth. Some say he was born on the 12th of Rabi al-Awwal, while others say he was born on the 17th of Rabi al-Awwal. Our Imam Khomeini—may Allah sanctify his noble soul—proposed a solution to prevent dispute over this simple matter, especially since the Shiites generally affirm the 17th of Rabi al-Awwal as the Prophet’s birth, while the Sunnis hold it to be on the 12th.

He said: Why not make it an Islamic Unity Week—a week for the Prophet’s birth [PBUH]? We would then celebrate this blessed birth from the 12th to the 17th of Rabi al-Awwal. Thus, he declared the Islamic Unity Week on the basis that there would be a gathering and celebration spanning an entire week. In this way, it became one of the manifestations of Islamic unity.

Did He not say, Allah the Exalted: “[O prophets!] Indeed, this religion of yours is [only] one, and I am your Lord, so worship Me [alone].”? [Al-Anbiya, 92]

How do we embody a single Ummah? We embody it through our outward expressions, through shared goals, through cooperation on common issues, and through diligent work to stand together in the face of challenges, against our enemies, and in addressing our problems. We must be on a unified path so that we may save the world and humanity, and preserve the Ummah of Muhammad [PBUH] through the law of Islam and through our connection with Allah, the Exalted.

Our Imam Khomeini said: Today, we are all tasked, regardless of the attire we wear or the work we do, with avoiding division in our speech and striving for the Islamic unity constantly recommended by the Qur’an and the Sunnah. We must ensure that the word of truth prevails, while the word of falsehood is brought low.

This Islamic unity requires practical implementation; it requires that we carry common causes together. The highest level of expressing Islamic unity is to rally around the cause of Palestine. Our Imam Khamenei said: Since its inception, the Islamic Republic has placed, in its very founding principles, the unity of Muslims and the bringing together of their hearts, including the cause of Palestine.

This is a central cause—the cause that unites the Ummah. It brings us together to support it, to stand with its resistance, its liberation, and its people. It compels us to ensure they remain embraced by the Ummah, surrounded with solidarity, cooperation, support, struggle and the pursuit of freedom. This is the foremost cause of Islamic unity.

Otherwise, when someone says: “We believe in Islamic unity,” how is this unity expressed? Islamic unity means unity of stance, unity of action, unity of struggle, unity of confrontation, unity of destiny, and unity in bearing sacrifices. We are not speaking of an Islamic unity that interferes with schools of thought or alters the convictions of those who follow them—not at all. Rather, we are speaking of a political, practical, educational, and moral Islamic unity in the face of challenges.

The cause of Palestine is the foremost cause that embodies Islamic unity. We stand by it; with it we have sacrificed and struggled. Everyone must stand with it as an expression of unity. Do you not see what is happening in Gaza? Massacres, acts of genocide, the killing of children and women, the destruction of trees, homes, villages, and cities. The most heinous crimes are being carried out by “Israel” and America in occupied Palestine—in Gaza, and now also in the West Bank.

All of this is the product of arrogance, the product of the cancerous gland that is “Israel”, the product of this occupation. We must stand together to support them. More than 228,000 have been martyred, wounded, or gone missing—among them 65,000 martyrs during this period—over two years of the ongoing criminal “Israeli”-American aggression against Gaza and against Palestine.

Can this be acceptable to the world? Can this be acceptable to Muslims? Where are you—those who believe that there is no god but Allah and that Muhammad is His Messenger? Where are you—those who believe in humanity? Where are you—those who believe in the necessity of human rights? Where is the stance? Where is the support? Where is the positive action that would work toward ending this genocide taking place in Palestine? This is our responsibility, all of us.

Praise be to Allah, the steadfastness of the Palestinians is nothing short of legendary.

This is an exemplary people who have given, sacrificed, and continue to give. They stand firm in Gaza—in Gaza City, in every street, in every home, in every neighborhood. This is the living example of the Palestinian people’s resistance, enduring despite all hardships, despite everything taking place. This is a great achievement.

The Ramot operation near Al-Quds, which left seven “Israelis” dead and more than 20 wounded, was a bold and courageous act. It proves that the Palestinian people possess life, the will to resist, and the will to sacrifice—and that they seek to liberate their land. This is something great. In Jabalia in Gaza, as well as in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood, large numbers of “Israelis” are being killed and wounded despite all the hardships there. This is a symbol, and this is an expression.

We are before a vibrant, giving people. We must stand with them, support them, assist them, and unite as one alongside them.

Yesterday, “Israel” carried out an aggression under the pretext of killing Hamas leaders in Qatar. This was a very large-scale, exceptional aggression—an attack aimed at killing Hamas leaders and an aggression against Qatar itself. This is therefore a matter that must be condemned and denounced, and it must be confronted by the entire world, because “Israel” has crossed all lines and committed extremely heinous acts. Silence in the face of this cannot be accepted.

I was thinking: how should we respond? Naturally, we stand with Qatar—we consider it to have been attacked—and we support Qatar in confronting this “Israeli” project and aggression. Likewise, we stand with the Palestinian resistance, with Hamas, in this confrontation. May mercy be upon the martyrs who fell during this confrontation and this aggression.

But I have a suggestion: what happened today—the aggression against Qatar—is not an isolated attack on a specific place, group, or an exceptional incident at all. This aggression against Qatar is an integral part of “Israel’s” larger project. “Israel” is advancing step by step, expanding gradually. For the past two years, “Israel” has been working to destroy and annihilate the resistance in Gaza, as a prelude to the annihilation of the Palestinian people in Gaza. Now it has begun in the West Bank, aiming to alter the landscape of Palestine to make it entirely “Israeli”, seeking to forcibly transfer Palestinians to Egypt and Jordan, while also exploring other countries to which it could relocate them.

This is part of “Israel’s” larger project. Today, when it strikes in Qatar, it signals that “Israel” is taking one step after another to ensure that no country in the region can say “no,” while “Israel” gradually expands its control. Currently, it dominates the skies and military capabilities with full and open American support. The aggression against Qatar is, in fact, a distinctly “Israeli”-American attack, carried out with the US giving the green light. All of this shows that the steps of the project are moving forward.

I view the strike on Qatar as one step in “Israel’s” grand plan, stretching from the Euphrates to the Nile. “Israel” needs multiple conditions to expand. One day, we might hear of strikes in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, or elsewhere, just as it continues today to in Lebanon and Syria, not to mention what is happening in occupied Palestine.

I would like to offer a suggestion. To tell them to “strike ‘Israel’ back” is unrealistic, and I do not believe anyone is thinking this way now, given the imbalance of power and the conditions in the region and the world. However, I propose one of two alternatives, one of which is better than the other.

The first suggestion: since “Israel’s” grand plan has been decided by Netanyahu, with support from Trump, and they are taking the detailed steps to implement it, it has become clear in practice that what slows them down and frustrates them is the continued resistance—not surrendering, not yielding—in Palestine, Lebanon and across the region. So why not support the resistance as Arab and Islamic countries, in whatever forms of support you see fit? This support can be political, media-based, financial, economic or social. Declare in international forums that you back the right of the resistance. Because what does the resistance do? The resistance simply says: I want to reclaim my land—it does not claim the land of others.

Therefore, if today the Arab League were to convene, or if a group of Arab or Muslim countries agreed to take steps of support in various forms, these steps should be based on backing the resistance. The resistance now serves as a formidable barrier before they reach you. Know this: if they were ever to eliminate the resistance—God forbid, which will never happen—your turn would come. What could you do then? How could you confront them through international politics? Through the US? The fact is, America is complicit, and international politics is powerless. Even with all your capabilities, you could not resist—because your capabilities rely on American military technology and under “Israeli” supervision. “Israel” owns the technology, controls artificial intelligence, and possesses all the means to exert influence over your countries whenever it wishes.

Therefore, we call on you to support the resistance in order to protect your regimes, your peoples, and your countries. This is the best threshold for an effective confrontation. What will America and “Israel” do when they see you all united and coordinated, especially if a real threat emerges?

If you are unwilling or do not dare to take this first step—which involves economic measures, such as halting trade and similar actions—then move on to the second step.

The second suggestion is do not stab the resistance in the back. My brothers, if you do not support it, at least do not side with “Israel” in helping it take what it wants from the resistance with your backing. Step away from the narrative of exclusive weapon control. Step away from the idea that Hamas alone bears responsibility for the battles that occur. Step away from the notion that Hamas or the Palestinian resistance must accept “Israeli” conditions. Do not speak of concessions by the resistance while at the same time pressuring it—you are pressuring it only to create pretexts for “Israel”. There are no pretexts; “Israel” continues its aggression, and no one can stop it except the resistance or those who stand against it. Therefore, this is a form of supporting the resistance: do not betray it, and do not confront it, so that it can act and move forward.

Here, I want to extend a very, very special salute to Yemen: great Yemen, brave Yemen, Yemen that bears many burdens for the sake of Palestine, to uphold the unity of the Ummah, and to defend the just cause of the Palestinian people. They pay a heavy price, but ask them: what do they tell you? They say: these sacrifices are nothing compared to honor and dignity, to stopping the “Israeli” project, and to supporting the resistance and reclaiming the land. Why isn’t Yemen’s example followed in all countries?

In any case, this is our suggestion, and you can see how it applies to your own situation. This unity, based on truth, naturally also leads to national unity. When we call for Islamic unity, it is because our nature is cooperative, and at the same time we call for national unity in all our countries. On the principle that when we share the same land, we share the same disasters, the same problems, and the same causes; we must stand together so that we can be strong and support one another.

The second topic is the birth of the grandson of the Noble Prophet Muhammad [PBUH], Imam Jaafar Al-Sadiq [AS], who was born on the 17th of Rabi al-Awwal, 83 AH. Imam al-Sadiq is the Imam of the Shiite school, primarily attributed to him, although the school belongs to all the Imams (peace be upon them). He lived during a period of immense scholarship, contributing greatly to narration, education, ethical training, clarification of Islamic law, and the establishment of its firm foundations. Imagine that four thousand scholars studied under Imam Jaafar al-Sadiq [AS], each one saying: “Imam Jaafar al-Sadiq [AS] narrated to me”.

When we speak of four thousand scholars, this is not a small number for spreading this religion, affirming its distinctiveness, and highlighting its influence on life. These scholars came from various schools of thought, including some from the Sunni tradition. It is well known that Imam Abu Hanifa studied under Imam al-Sadiq [AS] for two years—an established and documented fact in history.

For us, Imam Jaafar al-Sadiq [AS] represents the line of continuity from the Noble Prophet Muhammad [PBUH]. We do not have multiple directions; we have one single path, all of which traces back to Muhammad: at the beginning, Muhammad; in the middle, Muhammad; and at the end, Imam al-Mahdi (may Allah hasten his reappearance).

I will recount one narration about Imam Jaafar al-Sadiq [AS] that illustrates his profound depth and upright, authentic path. When the Caliph al-Mansur returned from a journey, it was customary for dignitaries, notable people, and leaders to visit him. Imam al-Sadiq [AS] did not go to visit. Al-Mansur inquired about him, then met with him and asked: “Why do you not honor me as others do? Why don’t you come to us as people do when we travel and return, at least to offer congratulations?” Imam al-Sadiq [AS] replied: “We have nothing to fear from you, nor do we seek from you any matter of the Hereafter. You are not in a blessing that we would congratulate you for, nor in a misfortune that we would console you for. What, then, should we do in your presence?” In other words, there is no benefit for us—neither positive nor negative.

He (al-Mansur) said to him: “Accompany us so that you may advise us,” as if to outsmart Imam al-Sadiq—at least we would receive some advice from you. Imam al-Sadiq [AS] replied: “He who desires this world will not advise you, and he who desires the Hereafter will not accompany you.” This illustrates his authenticity and integrity.

We must be careful: we do not follow leaders blindly, nor should we submit in a way that causes us to lose our religion, our worldly life, and our Hereafter, because uprightness is the foundation. A leader who walks the path of integrity—welcome! We stand with him, follow him, and work alongside him. But one who does not walk this path should not buy our obedience with his wealth so that we submit merely because he seeks to control people. In such a case, we must firmly oppose him.

Before we begin the political discussion, we offer condolences on the passing of the scholar Sayyed Abd al-Sahib Fadlallah, son of the revered Mujahid Sayyed Abdul Mohsen Fadlallah and brother of the martyr Muhammad Hassan Fadlallah. This great scholar played a significant role in steadfastness, supporting the resistance, educating students of religious sciences, and working to promote Islamic law according to the teachings of the Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them).

I also extend my condolences to the family of Dr. Saadun Hamadeh, the esteemed Shia historian who corrected the historical record regarding the Shia in Jabal Amel and in Lebanese history, restoring their role, their standing, and what they contributed for Lebanon and for this great legacy that we inherit today.

To the two noble families and to all who loved them, we dedicate the reward of the blessed Sura Al-Fatiha, along with prayers upon Muhammad and the family of Muhammad.

Let us talk about Lebanon, with this overarching principle: Lebanon is the final homeland for all its sons, and we have been among its sons since the founding of modern Lebanon. “Israel” harbors ambitions—expansionist ambitions, ambitions to seize certain towns, ambitions to establish settlements in Lebanon, and ambitions to make a large part of southern Lebanon part of the “Israeli” entity.

The highest form of patriotism in Lebanon is defending the homeland and liberating its land. All those who have resisted throughout the past periods—from the founding of Lebanon until today—regardless of their sects, affiliations, beliefs, or regions, have in truth contributed to protecting Lebanon and preserving its independence. This is what the Lebanese army has accomplished within its capacity at various stages, and this is what the resistance has achieved, regardless of its diverse affiliations and orientations.

The resistance has given the highest sacrifices in confronting the “Israeli” enemy, particularly Hezbollah’s resistance, which offered its most precious: the Sayyed of the Nation’s Martyrs, Sayyed Hassan, and the finest of the martyred leaders, Sayyed Hashem, and all the noble martyrs who gave their lives, as well as the wounded and the captives. The sacrifices of the families, too, have all been for the protection of Lebanon, the defense of its land, and the liberation of this territory.

Praise be to Allah, the resistance has been able to thwart “Israel’s” objectives. We succeeded in liberation and prevented them, in the Uli al-Bas Battle, from invading, and today they are deterred and cannot establish themselves on our land. Although the land remains occupied, it is a temporary occupation that cannot last—this is part of the deterrence.

The ceasefire agreement of November 27, 2024, aimed to achieve two goals and begin a new phase: the first goal was to stop the aggression, and the second was for the Lebanese state to assume responsibility for protecting Lebanon and expelling the enemy from our land. Yet, neither goal has been achieved to date.

Some attribute the reasons for Lebanon’s collapse to the presence of resistance against the “Israeli” occupation. This, of course, is misleading to the people and is entirely unfounded. What, then, is the cause of Lebanon’s collapse? It stems from rampant corruption, internal rivalries, ambitions for domination with foreign support, violations of the constitution and laws, and the incomplete implementation of the Taif Agreement. The aggression added an existential threat to Lebanon and its independence—that is, the aggression is inherently negative toward Lebanon’s very existence. But Lebanon’s problems and complexities are due to its leadership, its people, and what has transpired over time.

Of course, part of the blame lies with the leaders and citizens who have acted wrongly during different periods.

The resistance has contributed in two directions: first, by supporting the launch of the new era with the election of His Excellency President General Joseph Aoun, along with all the subsequent arrangements—from the formation of the government to the measures taken thus far.

This is a major contribution by the resistance to rebuilding the state and launching this new era. The resistance has also stood as a formidable barrier against “Israel’s” objectives. In truth, those objectives have not been achieved—and they will never be achieved—because we are here. As long as there is a resistance, whether Hezbollah, Amal, other parties and forces, or among the people across different sects, this steadfast and pure vanguard ensures that “Israel” cannot persist and cannot settle. It may launch attacks, but it cannot sustain its occupation or seize more land. Time is on our side, and in this confrontation, we will not retreat, nor will we abandon the field.

What is the government’s priority today? Its foremost responsibility is to uphold sovereignty—and sovereignty means driving “Israel” out. This must be a central issue above all else. How can the government claim to defend sovereignty while “Israeli” aggression continues against Lebanon, reaching Hermel, Nabatieh, and across the south? How can it claim to represent the Lebanese people while stabbing the resistance in the back—when the resistance is the very pillar of state-building and of liberating the land? How can a government behave this way? Why would it seek to forgo Lebanon’s strength when it has no alternative defense? If it had another means of protection, we would say no problem—but it does not. Instead, it should be looking at how to invest in this strength.

The American mediation is fully complicit with “Israel”. Washington seeks to dominate Lebanon and hand “Israel” whatever it desires. Do not be surprised if America is prepared to give Lebanon in its entirety away to “Israel”. The US has already abandoned the guarantees it once made regarding “Israel’s” withdrawal—driven by its greed to control Lebanon.

Listen to what Graham said: “Without disarming Hezbollah, any discussion with ‘Israel’ will be pointless.” What does this mean? It means he is demanding, first, that Hezbollah be disarmed—leaving you without any strength at all—then “Israel” may or may not agree to withdraw. There is not even a commitment that “Israel” will pull back after disarmament. He went further, saying: “If Hezbollah is not disarmed through negotiations, military force will be necessary.”

Now the Americans are openly demanding the disarmament of the resistance—either peacefully, through the Lebanese state by means of surrender, or militarily, whether via the Lebanese state or by their own direct intervention. This makes clear that they have set one objective: to strip Lebanon of its strength and its ability to defend itself, leaving it an easy prey under the banner of the so-called “Greater ‘Israel’” project.

Listen to what Netanyahu said. He declared that he wants a “Greater ‘Israel’,” and the first suitable, nearby country—if stripped of its strength, lacking resistance, and without the unity of army, people, and resistance—is Lebanon.

A European ambassador recently met with one of our brothers, and I have seen the minutes of that meeting. Listen to what this representative of the European Union had to say: “‘Israel’s’ immense military capabilities, backed by external powers, leave no room to restrain it.” In other words, she is acknowledging that “Israel” is extremely powerful, that no one can stand in its way, and that its actions cannot be controlled if Hezbollah is disarmed. Yet she also admits that we can predict “Israel’s” conduct if Hezbollah remains armed. In short: if Hezbollah is disarmed, “Israel’s” next move is uncertain. But if it is not disarmed, one thing is clear—“Israel” will continue its aggression, and no one will be able to stop it.

This is a threat. “Israel’s” actions do not change the European position demanding the exclusive disarmament of Hezbollah. It’s as if they threw Lebanon into the sea bound and said, “Don’t even get wet!” Incredible! Do you want Lebanon, or don’t you? You want “Israel”, so if Lebanon becomes annexed to “Israel”, that’s the least of your concerns. But for us, Lebanon is our homeland, our country, our land, our legacy, our life and the future of our children. We will never abandon Lebanon, even if the whole world unites against us. We will never forsake our land, even if it costs us the highest sacrifices. We will never surrender, no matter the internal or external pressures.

Enough! You need to understand who you are dealing with. You are dealing with people who believe in Muhammad [PBUH], who taught us to be strong and to stand in the highest positions.

Do you want to know who truly seeks the revival of Lebanon? The revival of Lebanon rests on three things:

First, achieving sovereignty by expelling the “Israeli” occupation and preventing the American-Arab guardianship that seeks to control Lebanon and deprive it of independence.

Second, ensuring the proper functioning of the state and its institutions, and launching a reconstruction effort—this is the government’s responsibility.

Third, confronting the corruption that has led to these past failures.

Unfortunately, on August 5 and 7, the government made unconstitutional decisions that nearly pushed the country toward a major sectarian conflict. But, praise be to Allah, several factors prevented the government’s move to destabilize the nation: the role of the cohesive national Shiite duo, which reaffirmed the steadfastness of the resistance and acted wisely in response to these decisions; Speaker Berri’s insistence on prioritizing dialog; the responsiveness of both His Excellency the President and the Army Commander in addressing the deadlock; the exposure of the US position, which offered nothing and provided no support; and the weakness and failure of “Israel’s” local allies to incite strife. These factors ensured that the September 5 session curbed the push to implement the illegitimate and ill-fated decisions of August 5.

We call for a return to national unity, blessed by the birth of the Noble Prophet Muhammad [PBUH]. We call for both Islamic unity and national unity, and for a return to four key priorities:

Stop the aggression against Lebanon (the “Israeli”-American aggression).

Ensure “Israel’s” withdrawal from southern Lebanon and all occupied areas.

Secure the release of prisoners.

Launch the reconstruction process.

These priorities are what put Lebanon back on track. There is no room for any solution outside a discussion of the national security strategy. If anyone thinks they can achieve their goals through other means, it is impossible. We have said: we are ready. A discussion on the national security strategy is the proper path and the gateway to a solution.

Do you want to know the opinion of the people? There are two polls: one by “International Information” and another by the “Consultative Center.” Both show that between 58% and 60% oppose Hezbollah handing over its weapons under these circumstances. Among the Shiites, the figure reaches 96%. This reflects their sense that this community faces a real existential threat. Additionally, 63% believe that “Israel” would not withdraw even if Hezbollah surrendered its arms. So, if some think this is just an excuse—no, it is not an excuse.

Over the past month, from August 5 to September 5, Lebanon was placed on a powder keg—but, praise be to Allah, we have emerged from it. I hope that the officials, especially the government, draw lessons from what happened and act positively for the good of the country.

Today, if we want to break it down, we have two problems. First, an internal problem: there are people determined that no weapons should exist, even if they are called resistance weapons.

Second, an external problem: the ongoing and repeated “Israeli” aggression and war against Lebanon, which occupies our land and attacks us continuously.

Now, regarding the internal problem, it does not affect the state’s overall path. Be patient a little; let us first resolve the external problem, and there is the potential to address the internal problem later through the national security strategy. Let us achieve sovereignty first, and then we can move forward with other matters.

As for the effort to achieve “Israel’s” declared goal, “Israel” seeks to maintain control because it is pursuing the “Greater ‘Israel’” project and stripping us of our capabilities. This is a very dangerous endeavor. Unfortunately, some inside the country assist in “Israel’s” agenda, justifying its actions and facilitating the steps of its project.

I advise these people to be genuine partners within the country. We are ready to work with all partners in Lebanon to build the nation and prevent “Israel” from taking control. Do not make justifications for the “Israeli” enemy, and do not claim that Hezbollah was the first to fail in implementing the agreement. Some argue that the agreement did not only call for a ceasefire but also for the dismantling of all illegal military structures in Lebanon and the deposition of their weapons with the Lebanese army.

So, you present yourself as a lawyer for “Israel”? Why, my brother, do you defend Israel? Why give it justifications? Why make it feel that we are divided? Relying on Israel will not benefit you.

We call on you—and on everyone—to build our country together, Muslims and Christians, from all factions. We want to be partners who reassure one another, united against our enemies. This is a responsibility that falls on all of us.

I reiterate my call to the government to discuss how to confront “Israel” and achieve full sovereignty. I hope you will answer us: Are the existing mechanisms only meant to point out that Hezbollah has weapons? Do they not address “Israel’s” aggression? “Israel” has carried out over 4,500 attacks. Where are the mechanisms? Where have they stopped “Israel”? Where have they confronted “Israel”?

I once again call for unity and vigilance. This is a decisive historical moment. The continuation of the resistance is in everyone’s interest. The continuation of Lebanon’s strength is in everyone’s interest. Let us engage in dialog and reach agreement, and not let our enemies exploit our differences.

May peace and Allah’s mercy be upon you.