Macron Admitted NATO Caused Ukraine War: Jeffrey Sachs

By Staff, Agencies

French President Emmanuel Macron has reportedly admitted in a private meeting that the US-led military alliance of NATO was the driving force behind the war in Ukraine.

Jeffrey Sachs, a prominent American economist, made the revelation in a foreign policy debate with the Italian daily il Fatto Quotidiano.

Macron, along with other Western leaders, has repeatedly accused Russia of launching aggression against Ukraine in February 2022 without provocation and blamed Moscow as the sole party responsible for the conflict.

Sachs recalled during the debate that when Macron awarded him the Legion of Honor in May 2022, the French president privately told him “exactly the opposite of what he says publicly” and admitted that “NATO was causing this war.”

“I just want everyone to know this,” Sachs said, adding that he is “disgusted” by the French president while condemning Western European leaders and describing them as warmongers who “just want to go to war.”

The American economist underlined that the Ukraine conflict had actually begun in 2014, when the US “actively participated in a violent coup” that overthrew the government in Kiev.

“That’s what started the war,” Sachs said, noting that in the following years, Washington helped build the Ukrainian army into the largest in Europe.

He added that as Russia sought peace, then-US President Joe Biden rejected Moscow’s overtures and vowed to “crush” Russia with sanctions.

Sachs argued “there is an easy way to peace,” which involves Ukraine committing to neutrality and NATO halting its eastward expansion, suggesting that Washington might be open to such an approach.

The US economist, however, claimed that “now it’s Europe who’s filled with warmongers that continue the war,” singling out Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.