Luxembourg to Recognize Palestinian State, Joining European Push

By Staff, Agencies

Luxembourg has announced plans to recognize a Palestinian state, aligning with several European nations expected to make similar declarations at the UN General Assembly later this month.

Prime Minister Luc Frieden and Foreign Minister Xavier Bettel told a parliamentary commission that the decision will be coordinated with France, Belgium, and other countries. The announcement is expected during the UN session in New York.

France has already confirmed its stance. President Emmanuel Macron said Paris will officially recognize Palestine, stressing that “the urgency today is to end the war in Gaza and provide aid to civilians. Peace is possible.”

Belgium and the UK are also preparing to extend recognition by the end of September.

The move follows mounting pressure on "Israel" over its war in Gaza, which has killed more than 64,000 Palestinians since October 2023, mostly women and children.

EU leaders have also signaled a tougher approach, with Commission President Ursula von der Leyen calling for sanctions on extremist "Israeli" ministers and a partial suspension of the EU-"Israel" trade agreement.

Diplomats say "Israel’s" recent approval of the E1 settlement project in the West Bank further undermines hopes for a two-state solution.

France and Saudi Arabia will co-host a meeting on Palestinian recognition on September 22 during the UN General Assembly.