Spain Summons ’Israeli’ Envoy over Katz’s ’Liar’ Slur at Sanchez

By Staff, Agencies

Spain summoned "Israel’s" top diplomat in Madrid on Tuesday for the second time in a week after Foreign Minister Israel Katz accused Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez of being antisemitic and a “liar.”

The Spanish Foreign Ministry said charge d’affaires Dana Erlich was called in over “the unacceptable words and positions of the 'Israeli' foreign minister.”

Tensions escalated after Sanchez criticized Western double standards on Gaza, noting that while Russia was swiftly sanctioned for its war in Ukraine, "Israel" has faced no comparable consequences.

He condemned "Israel’s" military campaign as “the extermination of a defenseless people” and a violation of international law.

"Israeli" officials have repeatedly dismissed such criticism as antisemitic. Katz and fellow minister Gideon Saar lashed out at Sanchez, with Saar writing on X that the Spanish leader was “an antisemite and a liar.”

Relations between Madrid and "Tel Aviv" have been strained since Spain formally recognized the State of Palestine in 2024. "Israel" has not had an ambassador in Madrid since then.