Please Wait...

search
close

Mawled Nabawi 2025

 

  1. Home

’Israeli’ Aggression Hit Yemen’s Hodeidah Port, Yemeni Defenses Respond

’Israeli’ Aggression Hit Yemen’s Hodeidah Port, Yemeni Defenses Respond
folder_openMiddle East... access_time 11 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The "Israeli" military launched 12 airstrikes on Yemen’s Hodeidah port on Tuesday, a civilian facility overseen by UN teams, per Yemeni media.

Yemeni Armed Forces spokesperson Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree said air defenses engaged the attackers, causing “great confusion” and forcing some aircraft to retreat.

“Their incursion deep into Yemeni airspace has been thwarted,” he added.

Earlier, "Israeli" forces reportedly issued an evacuation order for the port.

Yemeni forces said they continue operations targeting "Israeli" sites, including Ben Gurion and "Ramon" airports, and maintain a ban on vessels bound for "Israeli" ports.

The Yemeni military emphasized its support for Gaza, stating operations will continue until the Israeli offensive ceases and the blockade is lifted.

Yemen zionist aggression yemeni forces retaliate hodeida port

Comments

  1. Related News
’Israeli’ Aggression Hit Yemen’s Hodeidah Port, Yemeni Defenses Respond

’Israeli’ Aggression Hit Yemen’s Hodeidah Port, Yemeni Defenses Respond

11 hours ago
Full Speech of Shiekh Qassem on Prophet Mohamad’s [PBUH] Birth Anniv. and Islamic Unity Week

Full Speech of Shiekh Qassem on Prophet Mohamad’s [PBUH] Birth Anniv. and Islamic Unity Week

14 hours ago
Gaza Death Toll Rises: 17 Martyred Since Dawn

Gaza Death Toll Rises: 17 Martyred Since Dawn

16 hours ago
“Israeli” Night Raid Injures 12 Civilians, Mostly Women and Children, in Nabatieh

“Israeli” Night Raid Injures 12 Civilians, Mostly Women and Children, in Nabatieh

21 hours ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2025
Last Update: 16-09-2025 Hour: 08:01 Beirut Timing

whatshot