- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
’Israeli’ Aggression Hit Yemen’s Hodeidah Port, Yemeni Defenses Respond
By Staff, Agencies
The "Israeli" military launched 12 airstrikes on Yemen’s Hodeidah port on Tuesday, a civilian facility overseen by UN teams, per Yemeni media.
Yemeni Armed Forces spokesperson Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree said air defenses engaged the attackers, causing “great confusion” and forcing some aircraft to retreat.
“Their incursion deep into Yemeni airspace has been thwarted,” he added.
Earlier, "Israeli" forces reportedly issued an evacuation order for the port.
Yemeni forces said they continue operations targeting "Israeli" sites, including Ben Gurion and "Ramon" airports, and maintain a ban on vessels bound for "Israeli" ports.
The Yemeni military emphasized its support for Gaza, stating operations will continue until the Israeli offensive ceases and the blockade is lifted.
Comments
- Related News