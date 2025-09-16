NYT: China Responds to Trump’s Tariffs Via Adaptation, Leverage

By Staff, Agencies

The US-China trade war has entered a complex phase, with China showing resilience in adapting to American tariffs, according to The New York Times. While Chinese exports to the US fell about 15% this year, Beijing has redirected trade flows globally, achieving record-breaking performance.

Through August, China’s trade surplus reached $785.8 billion, up from $612.6 billion last year, fueled by growing sales in Southeast Asia, Africa, Latin America, and Europe.

Chinese electric vehicles are gaining market share in Europe and Southeast Asia, while discounted solar panels see strong demand across Africa.

Years of infrastructure investments have enabled China to diversify markets and mitigate US restrictions.

Beijing has also demonstrated leverage over the US by suspending rare earth metal exports in April, underscoring American dependence on Chinese-controlled resources crucial for automobiles, drones, industrial robots, and military equipment.

Though shipments resumed in June, supply challenges persist. Similar measures have been used to pressure Europe, encouraging EU tariff adjustments on Chinese electric vehicles.