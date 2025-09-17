Yemeni Armed Forces: Palestine-2 Missile Strikes “Israeli” Site Near Yaffa, Drone Strike Hits “Ramon” Airport

Translated by Al-Ahed News

The Yemeni Armed Forces announced a precision strike with a hypersonic Palestine-2 multi-warhead missile on a sensitive target near occupied Yaffa [“Jaffa” and a drone strike on “Ramon” Airport in Umm Al-Rashrash.

The statement framed the strikes as retaliation for “Israeli” crimes in Gaza, called on Arab and Islamic nations to act and vowed continued operations until the aggression and siege on Gaza is lifted.

Statement issued by the Yemeni Armed Forces: