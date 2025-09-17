Please Wait...

Loyal to the Pledge

Yemeni Armed Forces: Palestine-2 Missile Strikes “Israeli” Site Near Yaffa, Drone Strike Hits “Ramon” Airport

Yemeni Armed Forces: Palestine-2 Missile Strikes “Israeli” Site Near Yaffa, Drone Strike Hits “Ramon” Airport
folder_openYemen access_time 7 hours ago
Translated by Al-Ahed News

The Yemeni Armed Forces announced a precision strike with a hypersonic Palestine-2 multi-warhead missile on a sensitive target near occupied Yaffa [“Jaffa” and a drone strike on “Ramon” Airport in Umm Al-Rashrash.

The statement framed the strikes as retaliation for “Israeli” crimes in Gaza, called on Arab and Islamic nations to act and vowed continued operations until the aggression and siege on Gaza is lifted.

Statement issued by the Yemeni Armed Forces:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

Allah Almighty says: " O you who have believed, if you support Allah, He will support you and plant firmly your feet." — The Holy Quran

In support of the oppressed Palestinian people and their valiant fighters, and in response to the genocidal crimes and the dangerous escalation committed by the Zionist “Israeli” enemy against our brothers in the Gaza Strip and within the framework of retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression against our country:

The Missile Force of the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a precision military operation using a hypersonic ballistic missile, the Palestine-2 multi-warhead variant, striking a sensitive “Israeli” target in the vicinity of occupied Jaffa. By the grace of Allah, the operation achieved its objectives successfully and sent millions of the invading Zionist hordes fleeing into shelters.

The Air Force’s drone corps of the Yemeni Armed Forces also conducted a military operation that struck the so-called “Ramon” Airport in the Umm Al-Rashrash area in southern occupied Palestine. This operation likewise achieved its objectives, by the grace of Allah.

Yemen renews its call to all sons of the Arab and Islamic nation to shoulder their religious, moral and humanitarian responsibilities toward our brothers in Gaza, who are enduring genocide, blockade, starvation and forced displacement in full view of the world.

Silence in the face of this horrific crime will only embolden the enemy to attack Arab and Islamic lands. As we warned before, this brutal criminal aggression will spread to other countries unless peoples and states move to resist and confront it.

We will continue to carry out our duties until the aggression against Gaza is halted and the siege is lifted.

Allah is sufficient for us, and He is the best guardian, the best master and the best supporter.

Long live Yemen—free, honorable and independent.

Victory for Yemen and for all the free people of the Ummah.

Sanaa – 24 Rabi’ Al-Awwal 1447 AH

Corresponding to September 16, 2025

Issued by the Yemeni Armed Force

Israel Palestine Yemen ansarullah

Comments

