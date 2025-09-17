Trump Extends TikTok Ban Until December, Cites App’s Global “Value”

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump has once again postponed enforcement of the law mandating a ban on TikTok, extending the deadline until December 16.

The executive order, announced Tuesday, marks the fourth delay of the measure that originally sought to force the sale of the Chinese-owned video-sharing platform.

The move came just hours after Trump told reporters that Washington and Beijing had agreed on a new ownership framework for TikTok’s US operations.

Previous postponements were issued in January, April, and June, highlighting the difficulties his administration has faced in justifying its campaign against the app on alleged “security” grounds.

TikTok has repeatedly rejected accusations that it shares user data with Chinese authorities and has fought US restrictions in federal court. The latest deferment shields the platform from immediate enforcement of the 2024 law signed by then-president Joe Biden.

Trump, whose political career has been closely tied to his use of social media, struck a softer tone this time, acknowledging TikTok’s global reach and popularity. “We have a deal on TikTok; I’ve reached an agreement with China. I’ll speak with President Xi on Friday to finalize it,” he said, adding that he “would hate to see [the app’s] value thrown away”.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the preliminary deal would place control of TikTok’s US operations in the hands of a consortium of American investors, including Oracle and venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz.

Chinese stakeholders would hold less than 20 percent, while US firms such as Susquehanna International, KKR, and General Atlantic would collectively control about 80 percent.

The negotiations, conducted in Madrid between US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, focused heavily on TikTok’s influential algorithm, the feature most credited for the platform’s dominance and global popularity.

The executive order also blocks the Justice Department from retroactively enforcing the ban on activities dating back to January 19, 2025, ensuring TikTok’s uninterrupted operation during this transition. The app currently boasts nearly two billion users worldwide.

Critics, however, argue that Washington’s pressure campaign is less about national security and more about politics.

Reports have suggested that TikTok’s unwillingness to align with US pro-“Israel” policies has been a central factor in the administration’s targeting of the platform.