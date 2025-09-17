Pezeshkian: Saudi Bears ‘Heavy Responsibility’ in Muslim Unity VS. ’Israel’

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian says major Muslim nations, particularly Saudi Arabia, carry a “very heavy responsibility” in the current situation, stating that unity among Islamic countries would prevent "Israeli" aggression.

Pezeshkian made the remarks in a meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on the sidelines of the emergency summit of the heads of Islamic countries and the Arab League in Doha, Qatar, on Monday.

The event is being held to discuss a formal response to "Israel’s" September 9 strikes attempting to assassinate the leaders of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas in Doha.

The Iranian president underscored that if Islamic countries are “united,” the "Israeli" occupation will “not dare to attack or invade any Muslim country,” adding that Saudi Arabia can play “an important role in the path of unity of Islamic countries."

Bin Salman, for his part, expressed happiness that relations between major Islamic countries such as Iran, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey are expanding.

Islamic countries, he emphasized, must become “more empowered in the long term” so that they can “more effectively defend their independence and dignity” in the Islamic world and “prevent the aggression and excesses of the Zionist entity.”

He underscored the gravity of regional circumstances and the situation in Palestine, adding, “Our region is in a special situation, and strengthening cooperation and unity between us, you, and other Islamic countries is not a choice, but a definite necessity.”

In his meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Pezeshkian asserted that strengthening “unity and cohesion among Islamic countries” is the most effective way to confront the repetition and continuation of "Israel’s" crimes.

Egyptian President also highlighted the need for Islamic countries to become closer to each other and to “adopt a unified, practical stance” against the escalation of "Israeli" crimes.

He also expressed happiness over the trend of improving relations between the two countries, stating Iran and Egypt have good capacities “to secure mutual interests as well as the interests of other nations in the region.”

Likewise, during his meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Pezeshkian emphasized that the only way to confront “the savage crimes” of "Israel" is through the “unity of Islamic countries, adopting a unified stance, and taking practical action.”

Pakistani Prime Minister, for his part, called for a “coherent and unified stance” against "Israeli" crimes, urging Islamic nations to take “consolidated” action to prevent further aggression.

President Pezeshkian, in his meeting with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, underlined that the actions of "Israel" show that “it is bound by no limits or boundaries.”

He expressed regret that countries “that claim to defend freedom and human rights” have not only stayed silent on Gaza but have provided "Israel" with “military and legal support.”

In a separate meeting with his Tajik counterpart Emomali Rahmon, Pezeshkian reiterated that "Israel", backed by the US and European countries, “does not recognize any limits or boundaries for its crimes.”

He added that only the “unity and cohesion of Islamic countries” can stop the killing machine and crimes of this barbaric entity.

President Rahmon also endorsed Pezeshkian’s remarks on the necessity of unity among Islamic countries to prevent the continuation of "Israel’s" crimes.