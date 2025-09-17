’Israeli’ Strikes Intensify in Gaza City, Multiple Martyred

By Staff, Agencies

The "Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] intensified their genocide against the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, with Gaza City bearing the brunt of the attacks; at least 106 Palestinians were martyred in airstrikes since dawn, as per reports.

"Israeli" warplanes struck the upper floors of al-Rantisi Children’s Hospital in al-Nasr neighborhood, while heavy bombardments were reported across the city.

A martyr was confirmed and several others were wounded when the IOF targeted a group of civilians near al-Shifa Tower. Meanwhile, two more Palestinians were martyred in an airstrike on a home near Martyrs’ Square in al-Shati refugee camp.

In Gaza’s al-Zeitoun neighborhood, "Israeli" airstrikes hit a house near Bilal bin Rabah Mosque, causing multiple injuries. In central Gaza, one woman was martyred and others were wounded after warplanes struck a home east of Deir al-Balah.

The IOF also targeted a vehicle carrying displaced civilians attempting to flee south, claiming and wounding several passengers.

In the early hours of Wednesday, warplanes intensified their bombardment across the Gaza Strip, targeting multiple residential areas and leaving behind dozens of martyrs and wounded.

According to reports, martyrs and injuries were recovered from a struck apartment in al-Zafir Tower, Gaza City, while a separate strike on Nuseirat camp claimed several, including three from the Tabaza family.

In Tel al-Hawa, at least two Palestinians were martyred and others injured when occupation aircraft struck another residential apartment. Meanwhile, helicopter gunships targeted a residential unit in Habib Tower on Eidiyah Street, also causing martyrs and injuries.

The IOF further expanded their strikes to central Gaza, bombing Tower 9 in the Ain Jalut complex and launching additional raids on homes in Nuseirat refugee camp. Eyewitnesses reported widespread destruction amid frantic rescue operations to recover martyrs trapped under the debris.

The Palestinian Health Ministry reported 59 martyrs and 386 injuries on Tuesday, with many still trapped as rescue teams struggle amid ongoing aggression.

Since October 7, 2023, the toll has reached 64,964 martyrs and 165,312 injuries—including 12,413 martyrs and 53,271 injuries since March 18, 2025—and three more famine-related life losses in the past day, raising starvation martyrs to 428.