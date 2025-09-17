Erdogan: Netanyahu Ideologically Linked to Hitler

By Staff, Agencies

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan sharply criticized "Israeli" Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday following the deadly airstrike on a Hamas negotiating team in Qatar, comparing him to Adolf Hitler.

“Ideologically, Netanyahu is like a relative of Hitler,” Erdogan said while returning from Doha, where he attended an emergency Arab-Islamic summit. “Just as Hitler could not foresee the defeat that awaited him, Netanyahu will face the same ultimate fate.”

Erdogan condemned the strike on Hamas officials in Doha, describing it as “a blatant challenge to international order and international law.”

He accused "Israel’s" leadership of turning its “radical mindset into nothing more than a murderous network built on fascist ideology.”

Erdogan also welcomed the UN General Assembly’s adoption of the New York Declaration on a "two-state solution", approved by 142 countries. He said the move demonstrates that Turkey’s long-standing position is now shared by the global majority.

He added that recent recognition of Palestine by several Western nations increases pressure on "Israel" and pledges to raise the matter again at the upcoming UN General Assembly.

“The front of humanity will gain broader support,” Erdogan said, expressing hope that momentum for Palestinian statehood will continue to grow.

Turning to regional policy, Erdogan said integrating the Syrian Democratic Forces [SDF] into state institutions under Damascus is crucial for preserving Syria’s territorial integrity.

Turkey, he stressed, “cannot abandon Syria” amid a complex process shaped by international diplomacy and local dynamics.

Erdogan also highlighted Turkey's ongoing military intervention in Libya, emphasizing Ankara’s commitment to safeguarding the country’s sovereignty and unity.