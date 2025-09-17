Please Wait...

Spain to Boycott Eurovision If “Israel” Takes Part

Spain to Boycott Eurovision If “Israel” Takes Part
6 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

Spain has announced it will boycott the next Eurovision Song Contest if "Israel" is allowed to compete. 

The decision was confirmed by the Spanish Radio and Television Corporation [RTVE], the Spanish public broadcaster responsible for selecting the country’s entry.

In a statement, RTVE declared that if the European Broadcasting Union [EBU], which organizes the contest, upholds the participation of “Israel’s” public broadcaster KAN, Spain would withdraw from the competition for the first time in its history. 

The EBU is expected to decide on "Israel’s" status at its general assembly in December.

While several European countries have already voiced similar threats, Spain is the first member of the “Big Five” financial contributors to take such a stance.

The move follows remarks by Culture Minister Ernest Urtasun, who urged a boycott in response to "Israel’s" war on Gaza. 

Last May, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez had also suggested "Israel" should be excluded, drawing a parallel with Russia’s ban after its 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Spain’s position is likely to increase pressure on the EBU, as Eurovision — with hundreds of millions of viewers worldwide — is widely regarded as a symbol of European cultural unity.

