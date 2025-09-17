Iran Urges Counterpart’s Willingness to Revive Nuclear Talks

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said while regional countries are actively supporting efforts to restart nuclear negotiations with Tehran, the crucial factor remains the determination of the other side to engage in discussions based on mutual interests, free from threats.

Speaking to reporters after attending the inauguration of the second edition of Iran-ECO Conference in Tehran on Tuesday, Araqchi said many countries, including the regional states beyond Qatar, are currently motivated to play a constructive role in facilitating the resumption of the talks with Iran.

He noted that while mediators can assist, the central issue is the willingness of the opposing party to participate in negotiations aimed at achieving an agreement that safeguards the interests of both sides.

Once this determination is present, he said, other details can be resolved more smoothly.

Commenting on the extraordinary Arab-Islamic Summit held in Doha on Monday, the Iranian foreign minister described it as a pivotal meeting held at a critical moment.

Araqchi pointed to the high-level presence of member states from the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Arab League as evidence of the region’s growing recognition of the "Israeli" occupation as a central threat, confirming Tehran’s long-standing stance on ongoing "Israeli" aggression.

He stated that the regional consensus on the severity of the "Israeli" threat is now clear, and discussions among countries are focused on collective measures to address it.

The minister expressed hope that the region would act together with unity and cooperation to confront these challenges while a framework for renewed diplomatic engagement with Iran continues to take shape.