Historic Record: Nearly One in Two Britons Compare “Israel” to the Nazis

By Abir Qanso

In an unprecedented record, "Israeli" favor among Briton is suffering a sharp decline as 45% of them [almost one in two] compare “Israel” to the Nazis.

