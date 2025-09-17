Please Wait...

Historic Record: Nearly One in Two Britons Compare “Israel” to the Nazis

By Abir Qanso

In an unprecedented record, "Israeli" favor among Briton is suffering a sharp decline as 45% of them [almost one in two] compare “Israel” to the Nazis.

