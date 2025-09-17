Maduro Blasts US Over Second Strike on Venezuelan Ship

By Staff, Agencies

Venezuelanv President Nicolas Maduro said, commenting on a US strike targeting a second Venezuelan boat, that the ongoing events represent “an imperialist effort by the United States to seize Venezuela’s resources and install a puppet government.”

He added that the only way to counter, neutralize, and defeat the US threat is through national unity, stressing that “the United States is waging an unethical war against Venezuela, in blatant violation of international law.”

This follows Trump’s claim that US forces struck a Venezuelan vessel, killing three alleged narco-terrorists as part of a broader anti-cartel campaign.

It was the second US strike on a vessel in two weeks, following an earlier incident on September 2.

Maduro had earlier warned that his country is waging a “great battle for the truth” to preserve peace, accusing foreign powers of escalating military and political pressure against his government.

Maduro claimed Venezuela was recently threatened by missile boats, a nuclear sub, and personal threats to top officials.

He cited an incident involving the USS Jason Dunham, which he said “illegally confronted” a Venezuelan fishing vessel in national waters, calling it a deliberate attempt to “undermine Venezuelan sovereignty.”

“This aggression has a judicial, political, and military nature, which justifies the legitimate defense of the country,” Maduro said. “Our response has been to empower the people of Venezuela, train them, and defend our truth.”

The Bolivarian leader called Venezuelans “honest revolutionaries,” claiming their identity makes them a target. He warned of “all-out aggression” and urged unity to defend sovereignty.

Maduro emphasized empowering citizens as key to national defense, saying Venezuelans are being trained to actively protect the country and its truth.

Maduro urged global media to expose the truth about Venezuela, calling the fight one against both violence and misinformation, and warning that biased reporting fuels unrest.

Maduro’s remarks come amid rising maritime tensions and foreign disputes, aiming to rally national unity and push for accurate reporting as key to peace and sovereignty.