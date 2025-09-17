“Israel” Strikes Two Towns in Southern Syria

By Staff, Agencies

The "Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] launched a series of new incursions into southern Syria early Wednesday, pushing into the towns of Al-Khashab and Ofaniya in the northern countryside of Quneitra.

According to Syria's state-run Ikhbariya TV, the raids were supported by armored vehicles and aerial surveillance, with drones flying at low altitudes.

Upon entry, the IOF conducted search operations and established elevated positions on the rooftops of residential buildings.

Days earlier, the IOF entered two Daraa villages—Saisoun and Sarya Jumla—deploying 18 military vehicles split into two units to secure key areas.

These coordinated movements reflect a broader pattern of "Israeli" occupation of southern Syria, with IOF not only expanding their ground presence but also engaging in search operations within civilian areas.

Syrian authorities have continuously condemned such actions as illegal and destabilizing, particularly in light of recent escalations across Quneitra, Beit Jin, and the Damascus countryside.

The IOF has entrenched itself in several strategic locations throughout Quneitra, including Ain al-Baidah, Ofaniya, and al-Asha. Operations have included strikes, checkpoint installations, detaining civilians, and even troop airdrops.

The new regime's Foreign Ministry has repeatedly called on the international community to intervene, stressing that such incursions constitute a blatant breach of international law and the 1974 disengagement agreement.

The ministry labeled the strikes and ground invasions as direct threats to Syria's national sovereignty and regional stability.

"Israel" strengthens its hold in southern Syria amid ongoing talks between the Syrian regime, "Israel", and the US, but progress on a security deal remains stalled.