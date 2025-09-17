Please Wait...

search
close

Mawled Nabawi 2025

 

  1. Home

“Israel” Strikes Two Towns in Southern Syria

“Israel” Strikes Two Towns in Southern Syria
folder_openSyria access_time 3 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The "Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] launched a series of new incursions into southern Syria early Wednesday, pushing into the towns of Al-Khashab and Ofaniya in the northern countryside of Quneitra. 

According to Syria's state-run Ikhbariya TV, the raids were supported by armored vehicles and aerial surveillance, with drones flying at low altitudes.

Upon entry, the IOF conducted search operations and established elevated positions on the rooftops of residential buildings. 

Days earlier, the IOF entered two Daraa villages—Saisoun and Sarya Jumla—deploying 18 military vehicles split into two units to secure key areas.

These coordinated movements reflect a broader pattern of "Israeli" occupation of southern Syria, with IOF not only expanding their ground presence but also engaging in search operations within civilian areas.

Syrian authorities have continuously condemned such actions as illegal and destabilizing, particularly in light of recent escalations across Quneitra, Beit Jin, and the Damascus countryside.

The IOF has entrenched itself in several strategic locations throughout Quneitra, including Ain al-Baidah, Ofaniya, and al-Asha. Operations have included strikes, checkpoint installations, detaining civilians, and even troop airdrops.

The new regime's Foreign Ministry has repeatedly called on the international community to intervene, stressing that such incursions constitute a blatant breach of international law and the 1974 disengagement agreement. 

The ministry labeled the strikes and ground invasions as direct threats to Syria's national sovereignty and regional stability.

"Israel" strengthens its hold in southern Syria amid ongoing talks between the Syrian regime, "Israel", and the US, but progress on a security deal remains stalled.

Israel Syria usa zionist aggression daraa war on syria

Comments

  1. Related News
“Israel” Strikes Two Towns in Southern Syria

“Israel” Strikes Two Towns in Southern Syria

3 hours ago
Damascus, SDF Blame Each Other for Deadly Aleppo Clashes

Damascus, SDF Blame Each Other for Deadly Aleppo Clashes

6 days ago
New “Israeli” Aggression Targets Syria

New “Israeli” Aggression Targets Syria

8 days ago
“Israel” Launches Airstrikes, Helicopter Raid on Damascus Suburb

“Israel” Launches Airstrikes, Helicopter Raid on Damascus Suburb

20 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2025
Last Update: 17-09-2025 Hour: 03:58 Beirut Timing

whatshot

Breaking news

Sheikh Qassem: You are the highest, and know that “Israel” will fall, for what it does is occupation, crime, and aggression, and the resistance confronts it until liberation.
Sheikh Qassem: You look forward under the banner of Imam al-Mahdi (may God hasten his reappearance) and follow the path of the Master of the Nation’s Martyrs, as well as all the martyred leaders and fighters.