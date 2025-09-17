Please Wait...

Mawled Nabawi 2025

 

Top Iranian Cmdr.: Combat Readiness Preventing New Attack

Top Iranian Cmdr.: Combat Readiness Preventing New Attack
folder_openIran access_time 3 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi praised his country’s growing defense readiness during a visit to the Islamic Revolutionary Ground Force headquarters on Wednesday, saying the country’s preparedness now deters enemies from miscalculations or renewed aggression. 

He expressed satisfaction with the Armed Forces’ ability to firmly defend Iran’s independence, security, and territorial integrity against all threats.

Mousavi also praised the vigilance and wisdom of the Iranian Armed Forces and lauded their historic experiences, particularly the eight-year Sacred Defense and the 12-day imposed war.

“Our defensive and combat readiness has reached a stage that prevents enemies from committing miscalculations, including the idea of a fresh invasion of our country," he said.

The general described the strengthening of defensive and military capacities across all domains as a permanent strategy.

Mousavi also stressed that these strategies guarantee sustainable security and reinforce Iran’s deterrent defense power against any form of aggression.

Iran readiness armed forces IRG

Comments

