Pakistan Calls for ‘Islamic NATO’ After Doha Attack
folder_openPakistan access_time 2 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

Pakistan's Defense Minister Khawaja Asif has called for the creation of a military alliance among Muslim nations, similar to NATO, in response to the recent "Israeli" aggression on Doha.

The remarks came during an interview with Pakistani news channel Geo News on Tuesday, following the emergency Arab-Islamic summit hosted in Qatar.

Asif emphasized the need for a unified Muslim military force to address shared security concerns and external threats. "Muslim countries should recognize their common challenges and establish an Islamic NATO," he stated.

He added that the aggression could not have occurred without US approval, underscoring that the attack on Hamas leaders was launched "with the consent of Washington."

The Pakistani minister criticized the broader Western role in fostering instability in the Middle East, pointing to the history of American involvement in the creation of al-Qaeda, as well as the CIA’s role in relocating Osama bin Laden from Sudan.

Asif further noted that developments in Syria, including regime change efforts, were conducted with implicit US backing.

The incident prompted widespread condemnation across the Muslim world and renewed calls for collective defense strategies. Asif urged Muslim nations to reevaluate alliances and confront what he described as "friendly enemies."

In the days following the incident, leaders from Iran, Iraq, Egypt, and Turkey voiced strong support for forming a joint Muslim military coalition. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi offered to host the headquarters in Cairo and pledged up to 20,000 troops.

Additionally, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan emphasized the need for regional defense independence and collaboration in the defense industry.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani also showed support for such an initiative, stating that there is "no reason Muslim nations cannot form a joint security force to defend themselves," while warning that "Israeli" aggression is unlikely to be limited to Qatar.

Nonetheless, many states in the Muslim world maintain military and security ties with external powers, particularly the US, limiting their independence in collective defense planning.

