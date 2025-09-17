Please Wait...

search
close

Loyal to the Pledge

  1. Home

Lavrov: EU Has ’No Place’ In Ukraine Talks

Lavrov: EU Has ’No Place’ In Ukraine Talks
folder_openRussia access_time 2 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

EU nations are trying to elbow their way into the Ukraine peace process despite their openly hostile stance toward Russia, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said, stressing that the bloc should be kept out of the talks for that reason.

Speaking at an embassy roundtable about the Ukraine crisis on Wednesday, Lavrov said that EU countries are “clearly trying, quite brazenly, to reclaim a place at the negotiating table.” The minister, however, signaled that they have no business there.

The bloc, he argued, maintains a “position of revanchism, of inflicting a strategic defeat on Russia” while debating a potential troop deployment to Ukraine in case of a ceasefire.

“There is, of course, no place for it at the negotiating table,” he stressed.

Moscow opposes all Western troop presence in Ukraine, citing NATO expansion as a root cause of the conflict and warning that any foreign forces would be seen as legitimate targets.

Lavrov also noted that both the EU and Kiev are seeking to convince US President Donald Trump to abandon his push to settle the conflict and relapse into a stand-off with Russia.

"[They want], essentially, to turn Biden’s war into Trump’s war,” he said.

Since his return in January, Trump has led efforts to end the Ukraine conflict, culminating in a US-Russia summit in Alaska in August—held without EU or Ukrainian participation—which both sides called highly productive.

Though no breakthrough was achieved, Trump later stated Ukraine shouldn't expect NATO membership or the return of Crimea, and has shifted focus from a ceasefire to a permanent peace deal.

Russia eu usa ukraine moscow SergeyLavrov NATO

Comments

  1. Related News
Lavrov: EU Has ’No Place’ In Ukraine Talks

Lavrov: EU Has ’No Place’ In Ukraine Talks

2 hours ago
Putin Outlines Goals of Russia-Belarus Zapad 2025 Drills

Putin Outlines Goals of Russia-Belarus Zapad 2025 Drills

7 hours ago
Russia Claims Heavy Ukrainian Losses, Says Kyiv Avoiding Peace Efforts

Russia Claims Heavy Ukrainian Losses, Says Kyiv Avoiding Peace Efforts

3 days ago
Kremlin: Russia-Ukraine Talks Paused but Still Possible

Kremlin: Russia-Ukraine Talks Paused but Still Possible

4 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2025
Last Update: 17-09-2025 Hour: 03:58 Beirut Timing

whatshot

Breaking news

Sheikh Qassem: You are the highest, and know that “Israel” will fall, for what it does is occupation, crime, and aggression, and the resistance confronts it until liberation.