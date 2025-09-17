Please Wait...

Mawled Nabawi 2025

 

Trump Praises UK as Nations Seal Tech Deal Worth Billions

folder_openUnited States access_time 58 minutes ago
By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump hailed Britain as a “very special” country on Tuesday as he arrived for his second state visit, coinciding with the announcement of a landmark technology agreement between the two nations.

The “tech prosperity deal”, unveiled alongside his arrival, commits the UK and US to deeper cooperation in cutting-edge sectors such as artificial intelligence [AI], quantum computing, and nuclear power.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer described the agreement as “a general step change” in bilateral relations that will deliver “growth, security and opportunity up and down the country”.

As part of the deal, American technology giants pledged £31 billion [€35.7 billion] in new investment in Britain. Microsoft alone accounted for $30 billion [€25.33 billion], marking the company’s largest-ever commitment in the UK.

The investment will finance a major expansion of the country’s AI infrastructure and the development of Britain’s largest AI supercomputer, which Labor has identified as central to its long-term growth strategy.

 

DonaldTrump UnitedStates UnitedKingdom

Comments

Sheikh Qassem: You are the highest, and know that “Israel” will fall, for what it does is occupation, crime, and aggression, and the resistance confronts it until liberation.