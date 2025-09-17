Please Wait...

Iran Executes Man Convicted of Spying for Mossad

folder_openIran access_time 29 minutes ago
By Staff, Agencies

Iran has executed a man convicted of spying for Israel’s Mossad, the judiciary’s Mizan news agency reported Wednesday. The convict, identified as Babak Shahbazi, was hanged after his death sentence was upheld by the Supreme Court.

Authorities said Shahbazi relayed intelligence on high-security Iranian sites to Mossad during the 12-day conflict with "Israel" in June.

He was accused of providing detailed information about military, security, and telecommunications facilities in exchange for money and residency abroad.

Mizan reported that Shahbazi had also collaborated with Esmaeil Fekri, another Iranian executed in June on espionage charges.

His offenses were classified as “corruption on earth” and “waging war against God.”

The execution comes amid heightened tensions, with Iran announcing in July that it had arrested 20 individuals accused of working for Mossad across several provinces.

