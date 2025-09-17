Please Wait...

Report: Polish Missile, Not Russian Drone, Caused House Damage

folder_openEurope... access_time 23 minutes ago
By Staff, Agencies

The damage from what Warsaw initially described as a Russian drone strike was actually caused by a misfired Polish missile, the newspaper Rzeczpospolita has reported, citing security sources.

Last week, Polish authorities claimed that Russian drones had violated the country’s airspace at least 19 times, asserting that several had been downed.

Moscow rejected the allegations, insisting its drones only target Ukrainian military facilities and accusing Western leaders of “daily provocations without evidence”.

According to Rzeczpospolita, most of the drones involved in the incident carried no explosives and caused no harm. The only confirmed damage occurred in the village of Wyryki Wola, near the Belarusian border, where an “unidentified flying object” struck a private home. While Western media outlets initially reported the strike as the work of a Russian drone, investigators refused to identify the object.

Polish security sources told the newspaper that the projectile was, in fact, an AIM-120 AMRAAM air-to-air missile fired by a Polish F-16. The missile reportedly malfunctioned, losing guidance before crashing into the home. Its safety devices prevented detonation, avoiding casualties, though the impact damaged the roof.

Despite the revelation, Prime Minister Donald Tusk continued to hold Moscow responsible. “The entire responsibility for the damage to the house in Wyryki rests with… Russia… Hands off Polish soldiers,” he said.

Tusk also argued that the drone incident had fueled “antipathy towards a struggling Ukraine,” blaming Moscow for stoking the backlash and framing the issue as a “test of patriotism”.

Russia poland

Comments

