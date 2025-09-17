Please Wait...

Car Rams FBI Pittsburgh Office in “Targeted Attack”

folder_openUnited States access_time 8 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

A man rammed his car into the gates of the FBI’s Pittsburgh office early Wednesday in what authorities described as a targeted attack.

The incident occurred around 2:40 a.m. local time, the FBI confirmed. No injuries were reported.

The suspect, identified as Donald Henson of Penn Hills, Pennsylvania, drove a white sedan into the entrance gate before exiting the vehicle. According to the FBI, he retrieved an American flag from the car, hurled it onto the damaged gate, and then fled the scene on foot.

An investigation into the attack is ongoing.

 

fbi car ramming UnitedStates

