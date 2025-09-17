Full speech of Sheikh Qassem on the One-Week Commemoration of Scholar Sayyed Abbas Al-Moussawi

Translated by Al-Ahed News, Hezbollah Media Relations

The full speech of Sheikh Qassem during the commemorative ceremony marking one week on the passing of the late scholar Sayyed Abbas Ali Al-Moussawi on August 28, 2025.

In the Name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

All praise is due to Allah, the Lord of the worlds. Peace and blessings be upon the noblest of creation—our Master, our Beloved, our Leader, Abu al-Qasim Mohammad—and upon his pure and virtuous household, his chosen and righteous companions, and upon all the prophets and the righteous until the Day of Judgment.

May peace and Allah’s mercy and blessings be upon you.

We gather today to mark the one-week commemoration of the passing of the eminent scholar, Sayyed Abbas Al-Mousawi, may God’s mercy be upon him. This distinguished scholar made great and significant contributions in calling people to God, authoring more than 20 books, and actively engaging in the political, cultural, and social arenas, enriching them with meaningful contributions. He was a scholar and preacher who took part in founding the Hawza of Imam al-Muntazar in Baalbek alongside Sayyed Abbas Al-Mousawi, may God’s mercy be upon him, after leaving Najaf al-Ashraf due to the prevailing circumstances in Iraq.

He used to lead the Friday prayers and the prayers on the eve of Friday in Shmustar, and he would also take part in marking the month of Ramadan and commemorating Ashura with the people, as is the tradition of scholars. He authored more than 20 works, the most prominent of which were Al-Bayan fi Tafsir al-Quran al-Karim [The Elucidation in the Exegesis of the Noble Quran], consisting of 15 volumes, and Sharh Nahj al-Balagha [Commentary on Nahj al-Balagha], in 5 volumes. All of his writings were purposeful, influential, and served as a source of awareness and guidance.

He was also present in the field of action and jihad in all its dimensions. The Messenger of God [PBUH] said: “Those closest to the rank of prophethood are the people of knowledge and jihad.” When we look at the meetings and gatherings he attended, and the associations and institutions he worked with, we see the breadth of vision of this eminent scholar.

He was a member of the juridical committee of the Supreme Islamic Shia Council, which placed him at the forefront of Shiite communal affairs in Lebanon. He was also a member of the Board of Trustees of the Gathering of Muslim Scholars in Lebanon, which brings together both Sunnis and Shiites—placing him at the forefront of efforts to promote unity between the two communities.

He was a member of the international union of the resistance, i.e., he was a supporter, advocate, and an influential figure in backing the resistance in Lebanon, Palestine, and across the world. He was also a member of the World Forum for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought, established under the auspices of Imam Khamenei, following the path of Imam Khomeini. This forum includes Muslims from across the world, Sunnis and Shiites, and from all schools of thought—reflecting diversity and vision.

He was devoted to the school of Ahl al-Bayt [peace be upon them] and worked for unity in Lebanon and across the region, and a steadfast supporter and influential figure in serving the resistance across Palestine, Lebanon, the region, and the world.

He was my teacher, under whom I studied for several years. May God have mercy on the mujahid scholar, Sayyed Abbas Al-Mousawi, Abu Ali [to distinguish him from His Eminence Sayyed Abbas Al-Mousawi, may God’s mercy be upon him, Abu Yasser]. To his family, I extend my condolences and deepest sympathy. We ask Almighty God to elevate his station, and to his soul—and to the souls of all your departed loved ones—we dedicate the reward of the blessed Surah al-Fatiha, accompanied by prayers upon Mohammad and the family of Mohammad.

I will address several key points and end this gathering with a discussion of the general political situation.

First: A few days ago, on the 28th of Safar, we marked the anniversary of the passing of the Noble Prophet Mohammad [PBUH]. He’s the master of humanity, the master of the prophets and messengers, the foremost in the world from the earliest to the latest. He filled the earth with this great work: reviving God’s sacred law and spreading the pristine Islamic faith, which unites all the divine messages. Indeed, the religion in the sight of God is Islam.

I would like to draw attention to the fact that this year marks the 1,500th anniversary of the birth of the Noble Prophet Mohammad [PBUH]. We are currently in the year 1447 AH, and he was 53 years old when he arrived in Madinah. If we add these two numbers together, the total is 1,500 years. It is important for the Islamic world to give due attention to this great anniversary. God willing, we will discuss the details during the commemoration that will take place in two weeks, in Rabi’ al-Awwal, this month, God willing.

Second: In a few days, on August 31st, we mark the anniversary of the disappearance of Imam Musa al-Sadr, may God return him safely, along with his companions Sheikh Mohammad Yaqub and Sayyed Abbas Badreddine. Imam Musa al-Sadr brought about a profound transformation in our situation in Lebanon and influenced the wider region. He is the Imam of the Resistors, the pioneer of the faith-based, Husayni resistance in this region. He called for confronting the occupier with bare hands if weapons were unavailable. He declared that “Israel” is the absolute evil and that Al-Quds will only be liberated by the hands of the faithful.

He was keen on national unity in a homeland that belongs to all of us; if its south suffers, all of Lebanon suffers. As he said: “The south stood in defense on behalf of Lebanon, of all Lebanon, indeed on behalf of all Arabs”.

We ask Almighty God to bring him and his companions back and pledge that we will always remain under this banner, following the path of resistance and the path of our master, Sayyed Hassan, may God’s mercy be upon him.

Third: On August 28, 2017, the border regions were liberated in Operation Fajr al-Juroud. This battle was carried out by the Lebanese army in cooperation with the Islamic Resistance—Hezbollah—and achieved this great victory. It should be noted that this battle, fought against takfiris and ISIS and their allies, was undertaken by the firm decision of former President General Michel Aoun.

This bold and courageous leader made the decision to launch Operation Dawn of the Outskirts [Fajr Al-Juroud] despite American pressures that opposed any cooperation between the army and the resistance. He insisted on proceeding with the battle, and coordination was achieved between Hezbollah and the Lebanese army command, represented at the time by Commander General Joseph Aoun, who fully cooperated.

Thus, this serves as an example of a defensive strategy in which the resistance acts as a support to the Lebanese army in liberation and the achievement of great missions.

Fourth: “Israel” has bombed Yemen, once again striking civilian infrastructure and killing innocents—targeting power grids, buildings, and residents. It stands as the very embodiment of criminality. A regime carrying out genocide in Gaza before the eyes of the world—what else could be expected of it in Yemen?

But here we must acknowledge the dear nation of Yemen, which is standing in an exceptional and rare heroic stance before the eyes of the world. History will record that it was the only nation to stand with such steadfastness and dignity in support of the people of Gaza and in defense of Palestine.

Where are the Arabs? Where are the Muslims? Where is the free world to stand with Gaza? In any case, this stance is what will ultimately lead to victory, God willing. And no matter how arrogant “Israel” becomes, it will eventually fall, God willing.

Let me now turn to the political discussion, which I will divide into three parts.

First: Lebanon needs to restore its sovereignty over its own land. All the problems we suffer from stem from the “Israeli” enemy and the occupation, backed by the United States, which shields every harm against Lebanon and perpetuates occupation and aggression.

If we truly want to solve our problems in Lebanon, there is a starting point—and that starting point is the restoration of national sovereignty. This means a complete end to aggression, the withdrawal of “Israel” from occupied territories, the launch of reconstruction, and the release of prisoners. Without this beginning, none of our problems can be solved.

Today, the government is responsible for setting out a comprehensive plan—political, media, military, and mobilizational—in order to achieve sovereignty. There can be no stability without sovereignty, no development without sovereignty, and no renaissance without sovereignty. Sovereignty must take precedence over everything else, and the government must rise to this duty and responsibility.

I call on the Lebanese government to hold intensive discussions on how to restore sovereignty and to study the necessary plans and programs. Consider how to reclaim it—through diplomacy, by arming the Lebanese army, by assuming the decision over war and peace, by adopting a national security strategy, a defense strategy, and every measure that enables the government to restore the sovereignty of this country.

Here, I call on the parties, elites, and influential figures across Lebanon to assist the government in its thinking and in formulating plans. Share your proposals on social media and across media outlets. Deliver them to the government, so it realizes that there are many practical suggestions that it can adopt and carry forward.

Dedicate this week—let’s say from today, Monday, until Sunday—to submitting proposals to the government. Press them, even if you flood the government with suggestions. This helps. The government has a website. The ministers have social media accounts. Flood their pages with your proposals. Appeal to them, speak with them, urge them, and tell them you are present. Fill the screens and the media with the demand for sovereignty. This is a fundamental issue that must be achieved.

Write articles and make this topic a priority. Even if foreigners are unsettled by your unified patriotic and sovereign spirit that fills Lebanon, do not leave any Lebanese arena, platform or media space without making sovereignty the central demand that the government must act upon.

I have chosen a slogan that may serve as the rallying cry: ‘We demand that the Lebanese government restore national sovereignty. We demand that the Lebanese government restore national sovereignty.’ Let us work under this slogan for at least a week, so that the government feels we are with it on the issue of sovereignty, and that it bears the responsibility to work towards this sovereignty.

I know that some of our brothers will reproach me, saying: ‘You should have told us the slogan earlier so we could prepare and ensure a strong public presence.’ But in truth, I preferred to announce it this way, so that the outcome next week would be spontaneous and natural—reflecting the genuine concern of the people and the commitment of all forces to the issue of national sovereignty.

Secondly: I have heard from a number of analysts and parties that they claim the resistance has already fulfilled its role and no longer has a purpose. Why do they say that? They argue that the Resistance can no longer deter the “Israeli” enemy or inflict significant losses, and therefore it cannot continue to serve as Lebanon’s protector, as it has done for more than 40 years.

It seems they do not understand what resistance truly means and what the resistance does. Today, I will explain it to you.

What is resistance? Resistance is defense and liberation. Resistance is the people, the community. Resistance is faith and willpower. Resistance is patriotism and honor. Resistance is dignity and steadfastness. This resistance is completely opposed to humiliation, surrender, submission, and accepting foreign dictates. This is what resistance is. Resistance involves sacrifices of blood and wealth, wounds, and captivity. Resistance is not the army of a state; rather, it is the supporter of the national army.

It is not a replacement for the army, but it supports and assists it, while the army remains the primary entity responsible for defending the nation. The army must be armed, supported, and held accountable—it is the one that must protect the country. Resistance, on the other hand, is a supporting factor.

Based on this definition, the resistance has not lost its purpose. Some say the resistance does not protect against aggression. What is this expression they use? They claim: “The resistance did not prevent aggression, and the proof is what happened”.

But why? Who said that the Resistance is meant to prevent aggression? The resistance exists to confront aggression. Why is there resistance? It is a reaction to aggression.

They say: “‘Israel’ attacks, and you could not prevent the aggression”.

We are confronting aggression, not preventing it. To actually prevent aggression requires multiple confrontations, inflicting significant losses on the enemy, sacrifices and patience, and coordinated resistance between the army, the people, and the resistance. After a period of time, we can deter the enemy and establish a certain balance.

But the essence of the resistance is to confront, not to prevent. It cannot claim: “As the Resistance, I will not allow aggression to occur”. Aggression will occur. Resistance is a reaction to aggression.

Resistance confronts aggression, defeats the aggressor, expels the enemy, and hinders its objectives. This is what resistance is. But it does not prevent aggression if the aggressor has decided to attack—it confronts it.

But let me tell you: Where does the confusion lie? Before us is a resistance in Lebanon that is great, formidable, precise, and shining in the world. It has managed, in an exceptional way compared to all resistances in the world, to truly deter “Israel”. From 2006 to 2023—17 years—this resistance has been a deterrent to “Israel”. “Israel” does not dare to approach.

Of course, this is an extraordinary achievement. Normally, resistance is always a back-and-forth, continuous fighting, until “Israel” leaves the land and until aggression is confronted.

But in the case of Hezbollah, and all the honorable resistors with Hezbollah, through the trio of the army, the people, and the resistance, we were able to deter the “Israeli” enemy for 17 years. Prior to that, for six years—from 2000 to 2006—there was some form of deterrence against “Israel”. And before that, in 2000, “Israel” withdrew without any agreement, without any conditions. This is not usual for resistance.

So, the resistance has achieved exceptional accomplishments that we had not seen before. Do we present these achievements and then accept lesser ones? Do we accept the mere continuation of the Resistance?

What is the alternative if the resistance does not continue? The alternative is surrendering to “Israel”. The alternative is giving in to “Israel”. The alternative is abandoning your capabilities and potential. That is the alternative—and it is what happened in previous periods.

This is a divine success, something that ordinary defending resistance does not accomplish, but Hezbollah has achieved it in Lebanon. Let it be known: “Israel” may occupy, destroy, and kill, but we will confront it with defense and sacrifice so that it cannot settle nor achieve its goals. This is within our power, and it will continue.

If it were not for the resistance, “Israel” would’ve reached the capital Beirut as it reached Damascus, if it were not for the Resistance, “Israel” would have occupied 600 square kilometers as it did in Syria—yet it remains confined to the hills because of the resistance.

Do you think “Israel” is satisfied with the five hills—which have now become seven—because it has no further plans, or because it is not pursuing an occupation strategy? No. It remains on these hills only because the resistance deters it from advancing further, just as it prevented its progress, just as it prevented a wide-scale invasion, and just as it stopped “Israel” from continuing its aggression in its previous form.

The resistance has a role, and now its role is higher, greater, and stronger. The resistance will remain an impenetrable barrier preventing “Israel” from achieving its objectives. “Israel” will not be able to remain in Lebanon, nor carry out its expansionist project through Lebanon.

Allah Almighty says: “Our Word has already gone forth to Our servants, the messengers, that they would surely be helped, and that Our forces will certainly prevail”. (As-Saffat, 6–7)

Third and finally: The Lebanese government has made the grave sin of disarming the resistance and the people of the resistance while “Israeli” aggression and expansionist intentions, under sinful American supervision, are ongoing. This government decision is unconstitutional and was taken under American and “Israeli” dictates.

This government, if it continues in its current form, is not trustworthy with Lebanon’s sovereignty—unless it reverses its decision. And reversal is a virtue.

As for the American movement we see, it is a movement to sabotage Lebanon; it is a call for sedition. To this day, America imposes sanctions on Lebanon. To this day, America deprives us of gas. America works day and night to prevent reconstruction and the rebuilding process, and to block aid from various countries that have openly declared their readiness to support Lebanon—yet they are prevented because America does not want Lebanon to be rebuilt.

America provides weapons to the Lebanese army only in amounts that allow it to fight internally, but it is forbidden from receiving weapons capable of confronting “Israel”. Forbidden. America prevents the army from having the weapons that truly defend the homeland.

What is America doing? Some praise the goodness of the Americans. What are they doing? Damn them. They are plundering the country. For the past period, from the start of the movement in 2019 until now—almost six years—they have been working day and night. All the corruption, chaos, and collapse that occurred in the country were under American sponsorship and supervision.

They would send certain people to meet with NGOs to teach them how to protest. And if it became clear that the protests did not affect the country or the government, there was no problem in spilling blood because blood in the demonstrations supposedly helps pave the way for revolutionary and fundamental solutions, and they think you can succeed through this.

This is America that is meddling in Lebanon—it is not trustworthy; it is a danger to Lebanon. Trump wants an economic zone in Gaza and to displace the people of Gaza. And now, according to Axios, he wants an economic zone in southern Lebanon to displace its people and give this area to the “Israeli” entity.

Netanyahu wants a “Greater ‘Israel’” that includes Lebanon, Syria, Jordan, Iraq, and Egypt, as well as all of Palestine.

Do you not hear what they are saying? Have you not seen what they have done in the past periods? Have you not considered the results that have occurred? Do you want to disarm the very force that liberated [the land]? Stop the aggression. If you truly want to assert sovereignty, stop the aggression. If you claim to work for the interest of Lebanon, how can you disarm the resistance?

You are confronting those who have sacrificed ten thousand mujahideen—men and women, children and adults—throughout this period, especially during and after the Al-Aqsa Flood, around five thousand of them, led by the Sayyed of the Nation’s Martyrs, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Sayyed Hashem Safieddine, along with other leaders, martyrs, and people. All of them made sacrifices for the dignity and sovereignty of Lebanon.

Do you want to violate it now? Do you want to confront those who liberated [the land]—instead of standing behind them? Instead of rewarding them? Instead of seeking their assistance? Instead of having them support the army, as in Operation Dawn of the Outskirts [Fajr Al-Juroud], and throughout all previous efforts?

Let it be known to you: We will not relinquish the weapon that gives us dignity. We will not relinquish the weapon that protects us from our enemy. We will not allow “Israel” to roam freely in our country, to kill the resistance, and to seize the south.

Know that “Israel” does not serve those who serve its agenda—the examples of Lahd and Haddad are before us. Therefore, let us be united, let us cooperate. This weapon is our soul, our honor, our land, our dignity and the future of our children.

We all stand united for this land: Hezbollah, the Amal Movement, allied forces, the Lebanese people—whether from the south, the Beqaa, the mountain, the north, the suburbs, or Beirut. We have countless supporters, numbering more than half of the Lebanese population, in addition to the influential political forces. All of them are together to protect the weapon, in order to protect Lebanon, the resistance of Lebanon, the people of Lebanon, and the dignity of Lebanon.

Whoever wants to take away this weapon is, in fact, trying to take away our spirit. Then the world will witness our strength—and humiliation is far from us. You ask: “What should we do?” Before you is the roadmap.

Expel the enemy from our land. Expel the enemy from our land, stop the aggression, release the prisoners, and begin reconstruction. This is the roadmap. Then, after that, move on to the defensive strategy.

Some have said: “One step from you, and one step from them. As the party, you must take the first step.” Does this mean that everything we have done over the past eight months—or even since the ceasefire, everything we accomplished in the south—is called merely a step?

Do you trust this "Israeli" enemy? And behind them, the Americans? They are not to be trusted. Therefore, no “step by step,” and no path that leads to concessions. Let them implement the agreement and fulfill their obligations; only then will we discuss the defensive strategy.

As the Lebanese poet Al-Akhal Al-Saghir says:

“Forgiveness belongs to those who die, not to those who surrender.

If glory falls and sanctuaries are violated,

It matters not, when building honor in a homeland,

Whether one wields the sword or holds the pen.”

To the government, abide by what we agreed upon, and we will abide by what you entrusted us with. Hold “Israel” accountable. Do not shrug your shoulders and say: “They are pressuring us”. Tell them: “We cannot”. Tell them: “The situation is difficult”. Who asked this of you? You are not worthy of this responsibility. Is it reasonable for them to demand that you kill your own people, undermine your own country, weaken your own power, and say obedience and submission. At least, don’t say: “Obedience and submission”.

In any case, even if you tell them: “We cannot,” it is better and nobler to say it from the start, rather than reveal later that you cannot. Do not fear for your positions. Your positions are secure. They will find no one better than you; there is no one else. If you act as heroes and brave men, be assured that they will be deprived of any leverage from any other side. And in any case, even if someone else comes, they will not be able to do anything.

Therefore, be brave and stand firm. We support you in this noble stance. We will be with you. Together, we will rebuild our country with our own resources and capabilities. Bread earned with sweat tastes best, and luxury obtained at the expense of others is bitter

May God honor you with His dignity, may He humble the vile. May His peace, mercy, and blessings be upon you.