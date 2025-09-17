The Secretary-General of Hezbollah, His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem, addressed the wounded fighters of “Answering the Call” on the occasion of the first anniversary of the operation, saying:
"You are the pioneers of insight, the key to hope, and the lovers of eternal life in obedience to Almighty God. O wounded fighters, you are the light through which we perceive the safety of the path, and you are the life that gives the true pulse for continuity."
He added "What can I say to you? You are now the teachers, mentors, and guides, because you have given and continue to give. May Almighty God reward you on behalf of Islam and the Muslims."
Sheikh Qassem continued, highlighting three essential qualities he sees reflected in them:
1. Recovery:
"You are healing from your wounds and rising above them, and this is the most important. You follow the example of Abu al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him), the carrier of the standard. You faced a test, and you succeeded, fulfilling the words of God: ‘Do not weaken in pursuit of the people; if you suffer, they suffer as you suffer, and you hope from God what they do not hope for.’"
2. Resurgence:
"You are in a state of resurgence, full of hope for the future and on a safe path. I have heard you and seen you—I have seen how you speak and inspire hope in life, and how clear the path is before you. You follow the words of the Commander of the Faithful (peace be upon him): ‘And indeed, my insight is with me.’ Insight guides you; it is greater than mere sight, for insight leads from the inner to the outer, while sight perceives the outer without the inner. May God reward you with this great insight."
3. Continuity:
"Here is what the enemy, ‘Israel’—may God curse it—intended: to nullify your capability and remove you from the battle. Yet you entered it with greater strength and renewed energy. Some of you aim to continue university studies, some to open workshops, some to work in social fields, others to advance culturally or engage in media work. With the support of your brothers and sisters, you are producing creativity and contributions. I encourage you—keep going. Do not underestimate what you do. Your value, combined with your wounds, is far greater than it would be otherwise. Here exists spirit, light, giving, struggle, and forward progress."
He cited the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him and his family):
"Whoever is wounded in the path of God will, on the Day of Judgment, have a fragrance like musk, a color like saffron, and bear the seal of the martyrs. Whoever sincerely seeks martyrdom, God grants them the reward of a martyr even if they die on their bed."
Sheikh Qassem concluded:
"You are with the complete message, the message of Islam. You are with Muhammad and the family of Muhammad, with the guardianship of Imam Khomeini (may God sanctify his soul) and Imam Khamenei. You look forward under the banner of Imam al-Mahdi (may God hasten his reappearance). You follow the path of the highest martyrs, the Master of the Nation’s Martyrs, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah (may God’s mercy be upon him), and all martyred leaders, fighters, and women fighters. You represent the greatest resistance, a proof for scholars worldwide, as Imam Khomeini said: ‘You are the highest.’ Know that "Israel" will fall because it represents occupation, injustice, crime, and aggression, and the resistance confronts it until liberation—a lasting gain. Greetings to the wounded of the pager attack and the wounded of the Wireless Unit, and to all those who have contributed to this great journey. Victory is yours, and peace and God’s mercy be upon you."