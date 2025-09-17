2. Resurgence:

"You are in a state of resurgence, full of hope for the future and on a safe path. I have heard you and seen you—I have seen how you speak and inspire hope in life, and how clear the path is before you. You follow the words of the Commander of the Faithful (peace be upon him): ‘And indeed, my insight is with me.’ Insight guides you; it is greater than mere sight, for insight leads from the inner to the outer, while sight perceives the outer without the inner. May God reward you with this great insight."