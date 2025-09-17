Please Wait...

search
close

Loyal to the Pledge

  1. Home

Ben & Jerry’s Co-Founder Resigns over Parent Company Curbing Activism

Ben & Jerry’s Co-Founder Resigns over Parent Company Curbing Activism
folder_openUnited States access_time 6 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Jerry Greenfield, co-founder of Ben & Jerry’s, has stepped down from the ice cream brand he helped launch nearly five decades ago, the Financial Times reported.

The Vermont-based company, now owned by UK multinational Unilever, has been accused by Greenfield of undermining its social mission and silencing its activism.

In a letter shared with FT, Greenfield said he could no longer “in good conscience” remain with a brand that had lost the independence he and Ben Cohen secured during the 2000 merger with Unilever.

“That independence existed in no small part because of the unique merger agreement,” he wrote, stressing that its erosion marked the loss of the very foundation of the deal.

The conflict traces back to 2021, when Unilever overruled Ben & Jerry’s decision to halt ice cream sales in the occupied Palestinian territories.

The reversal followed pressure from "Israel" and triggered a dispute between the co-founders, the independent board, and the parent company.

resignation activists gaza genocide UnitedStates

Comments

  1. Related News
Ben & Jerry’s Co-Founder Resigns over Parent Company Curbing Activism

Ben & Jerry’s Co-Founder Resigns over Parent Company Curbing Activism

6 hours ago
Car Rams FBI Pittsburgh Office in “Targeted Attack”

Car Rams FBI Pittsburgh Office in “Targeted Attack”

8 hours ago
Trump Praises UK as Nations Seal Tech Deal Worth Billions

Trump Praises UK as Nations Seal Tech Deal Worth Billions

8 hours ago
Trump Extends TikTok Ban Until December, Cites App’s Global “Value”

Trump Extends TikTok Ban Until December, Cites App’s Global “Value”

15 hours ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2025
Last Update: 17-09-2025 Hour: 07:00 Beirut Timing

whatshot