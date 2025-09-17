- Home
US Republican Seeks to Punish Democrat over Kirk Remarks
By Staff, Agencies
US Republican congresswoman Nancy Mace said she will introduce a resolution to strip Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of her House committee assignments, citing comments Omar made after the fatal shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk in Utah last week.
Omar condemned the killing as “mortifying” and expressed sympathy for Kirk’s family but also criticized Republicans who blamed the left for his death, accusing them of fueling hostility.
She singled out Mace and former President Donald Trump, saying they incited violence against political opponents.
Mace, a South Carolina Republican, accused Omar of “inciting violence against conservatives” and said she would seek her removal from the House Education and Workforce and Budget Committees.
In a video outside Omar’s office, Mace also made inflammatory remarks, telling Omar to “take your Sharia-loving, anti-American self back to Somalia.”
Prosecutors say the alleged shooter had embraced left-wing and pro-LGBTQ ideology. Omar’s office rejected the accusations, stressing that she condemned Kirk’s assassination, expressed condolences to his family, and has consistently denounced political violence.
