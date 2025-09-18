AEOI Chief: Threats Persist After “Israeli”-US Strikes, Trust with IAEA Must Be Rebuilt

By Staff, Agencies

The head of Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization, Mohammad Eslami, has warned that threats from the Islamic Republic’s adversaries remain following the joint “Israeli”-US assault on the country’s nuclear facilities earlier this year.

In a written interview with Japan’s Kyodo News published Wednesday, Eslami said the security environment today is “similar to wartime”, given the possibility of renewed aggression.

He recalled that the June offensive—described by Tehran as an illegal war of aggression—targeted nuclear installations, defense infrastructure, military officials, scientists and civilians. The attacks lasted 12 days and claimed the lives of 935 people, including children.

According to Eslami, “This is the first time in history that safeguarded nuclear facilities have come under military attack”.

He stressed that the strikes had made it impossible for Iran to continue cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency [IAEA] under previous arrangements, adding, “Special precautions must be taken before inspections can return to normal”.

The nuclear chief criticized the IAEA for its role in the lead-up to the attacks, noting that the agency had passed an anti-Iran resolution that Tel Aviv and Washington used to justify their assault. Reports at the time accused IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi of closely coordinating with “Israeli” officials.

Al-Alam TV cited leaked documents suggesting that Grossi was effectively carrying out “Israeli” directives, raising questions about the agency’s independence.

Following the war, Iran’s parliament mandated suspension of cooperation with the agency. Eslami said rebuilding trust is now essential, pointing to a September 9 agreement signed with the IAEA in Cairo as a step toward restoring cooperation.

He added that Iran has resumed limited internal checks, including at the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant, though lawmakers remain cautious about intelligence leaks that could expose facilities to further attack.

Eslami accused the IAEA of losing its independence under Western pressure, stating that the US even threatened to cut funding if member states considered censuring “Israel” at the agency’s general meeting in Vienna.

He condemned the agency’s silence over the “Israeli”-US war on Iran, calling it “an unforgivable mistake that will go down in history”.

He urged Grossi to at least acknowledge the nuclear safety risks created by such strikes, while defending Iran’s right under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty to pursue peaceful nuclear energy.

“Inspection-related obligations only make sense when they come with respect for rights,” he concluded.