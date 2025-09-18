- Home
Trump Labels Antifa a Terrorist Group After Kirk’s Killing
By Staff, Agencies
US President Donald Trump has announced that the left-wing Antifa movement will be formally designated as a terrorist organization, a move he unveiled days after the killing of conservative activist and podcaster Charlie Kirk.
Posting on his Truth Social account Wednesday evening, Trump wrote: “I am pleased to inform our many USA Patriots that I am designating ANTIFA, A SICK, DANGEROUS, RADICAL LEFT DISASTER, AS A MAJOR TERRORIST ORGANIZATION”.
He added that individuals and networks funding Antifa would be “thoroughly investigated in accordance with the highest legal standards and practices”.
The announcement follows last week’s assassination of Kirk during a college speaking tour. Senior Republicans, including Vice President J.D. Vance, blamed the murder on what they described as “left-wing extremism”.
Authorities have charged Tyler Robinson in the case. According to prosecutors, Robinson, who expressed left-leaning, allegedly confessed in a series of text messages shortly after the shooting. In one message, he wrote: “I had enough of his hatred. Some hate can’t be negotiated out.”
Antifa, short for “antifascist”, is not a centralized group but rather a loose network of black-clad, masked activists who frequently confront right-wing demonstrators and police.
The movement rose to national prominence during the 2020 unrest following George Floyd’s killing and has since been linked to riots and ambush-style attacks on conservative figures and journalists.
