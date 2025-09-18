MP Fadlallah: The Wounded Symbolize Steadfastness, The Government Fails Duties

By Staff.

Member of Hezbollah's Loyalty to Resistance Parliamentary bloc MP Hassan Fadlallah, stated, "The Wounded who answered the call have shown the finest examples of steadfastness, endurance, and readiness for sacrifice."

MP Fadlallah affirmed, "The eyes and hands of our Wounded forge a free life for the homeland. The Resistance has paid the highest price, safeguarding the homeland with its blood, and handed it over to the Lebanese state just as it did in 2000."

He stressed that the state and its executive tool-the government-are fully responsible and must work to implement the commitments outlined in the ministerial statement.

Fadlallah further said, "The government declared its commitment to preserving Lebanon's sovereignty and preventing any aggression against it, and to acting in accordance with the National Accord Document by taking all necessary measures to liberate the land and extend the state's authority over its entire territory, in addition to Lebanon's right to defend itself."

Fadlallah noted that the enemy continues its aggression against civilians from the far South to the far Bekaa, and still holds detainees, while the government has yet to take any step to fulfill its obligations.

He questioned what the government has done to halt the aggressions, secure the release of detainees, and liberate the land.

He pointed out that the “Israeli” occupation forces [IOF] impose an occupation over a vast area along the border line, extending up to 100 kilometers in length and with a depth ranging between 500 meters and one kilometer, preventing any form of life, while the government remains silent.

Fadlallah also criticized the government's silence regarding the enemy’s aggressions at a time when it works to obstruct Lebanon's most important means of protection: The Resistance.

He clarified that no practical steps have been recorded so far in the file of reconstruction; rather, the government deliberately neglects this file for internal reasons and under foreign orders, evidenced by the absence of any related item in its budget.

Fadlallah went on to say, "We urged the Minister of Finance to reconsider this budget and allocate funds, regardless of their amount, for reconstruction, because what it currently contains, amounts to the government evading its commitments in the ministerial statement."

The Lebanese MP concluded by noting that some components within the government no longer care about breaching their commitments and have nothing left in their short remaining tenure except to abandon what is guaranteed by the constitution and the National Document.